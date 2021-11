The UConn Huskies are back in action. After passing their first test, they’ve got another one coming up on Saturday afternoon. The Huskies play Coppin State, a team that’s already squared up with a Big East squad this season. The Eagles are on the heels of losing to the DePaul Blue Demons on Wednesday night. This is, for some reason, the fourth game that Coppin State has played already this week. This seems kind of unfair to Juan Dixon’s club, I can’t lie to you. But nevertheless, here we are.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO