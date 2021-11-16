ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Albany squares off against Harvard

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarvard (1-1) vs. Albany (0-2) SEFCU Arena, Albany, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Harvard and Albany look to bounce back from losses. Harvard came up short in a 90-87 overtime game at Iona in its last outing....

www.stltoday.com

12thman.com

Aggies Square Off Against Abilene Christian on Friday

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M men's basketball faces the Abilene Christian Wildcats Friday at 7 p.m. inside Reed Arena. After defeating North Florida in the season opener Wednesday, 64-46, the Aggies look to carry the momentum into Friday night. In his first start for A&M, Henry Coleman III paced the Aggie offense with 27 points. Coleman also registered a career-high seven rebounds, while Marcus Williams recorded his 23rd career game with 10-or-more points, ending the night with 11. Tyrece Radford cleaned up the glass for the Aggies, hauling in 10 rebounds.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Yale Daily News

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bulldogs to face off against Harvard, Dartmouth

The Yale women’s hockey team (4–2–0, 2–2–0 ECAC) will look to continue its successful play this weekend against No. 10 Harvard (5–2–0, 3–2–0) and Dartmouth (3–3–0, 2–3–0). The Bulldogs are coming off of a hot streak last weekend after shutting down both Cornell and No. 5 Colgate — the highest...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WJLA

Molson, Mason power James Madison past George Mason 67-64

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson tossed in 19 points and Vado Morse hit a late go-ahead 3-pointer as James Madison edged George Mason 67-64 in nonconference play Friday night. James Madison trailed by a point when Morse, who tallied 14 points, buried a 3 to give the Dukes a...
BASKETBALL
ESPN

Purdue, Nova meet in Uncasville

Villanova (3-1) vs. Purdue (4-0) Hall of Fame Tip-Off Naismith , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Villanova and Purdue are set to clash in a postseason game at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville. Purdue earned a 93-84 win over North Carolina in its most recent game, while Villanova won 71-53 against Tennessee in its last outing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
New York State
State
Missouri State
The Baltimore Sun

No. 3 Maryland women’s basketball edges No. 6 Baylor, 79-76, in first of four top-10 matchups

Even a Maryland women’s basketball team at partial strength can take down a fellow top-ranked team. That should worry the rest of the country. The No. 3 Terps rallied after a slow start to beat No. 6 Baylor, 79-76, in a game that saw Diamond Miller exit with an injury in the third quarter, Angel Reese get into foul trouble in the fourth and starter Katie Benzan and reserve Faith Masonius sit ...
MARYLAND STATE
FOX59

No. 6 Purdue tops No. 18 UNC 93-84 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — No. 6 Purdue showed that its high-scoring offense works, no matter the level of competition. Sasha Stefanovic scored 23 points and Jaden Ivey put up 22 points to go along with his 10 rebounds as the Boilermakers beat No. 18 North Carolina 93-84 Saturday in the first round of the Hall […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Montana goes up against UC San Diego

UC San Diego (4-0) vs. Montana (2-2) Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: UC San Diego and Montana both look to put winning streaks together . Each squad is coming off of a big victory on Saturday. Montana earned a 68-47 win at home against Nebraska Omaha, while UC San Diego won 71-56 at Sacramento State.
MONTANA STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

George Mason plays Nevada

George Mason (4-2) vs. Nevada (1-4) Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and Nevada look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off of a loss this past Monday. Nevada lost 102-75 to South Dakota State, while George Mason fell 77-74 to Washington.
NEVADA STATE
WNCT

Tennessee beats North Carolina 89-72 in Tip-Off tournament

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Tennessee turned to its two freshmen guards to bounce back from its first loss of the season and win the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Tip-Off tournament. Zakai Zeigler scored 18 points to go with five assists, Kennedy Chandler had 14 points, eight assists and five rebounds, and the […]
TENNESSEE STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cal Poly faces Idaho in San Juan Capistrano

Cal Poly (1-4) vs. Idaho (1-4) , JSerra Pavilion, San Juan Capistrano, California; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly is taking on Idaho in a postseason game in San Juan Capistrano. Idaho lost 83-45 to Utah Valley in its most recent game, while Cal Poly came up short in a 75-72 overtime game against Nicholls State in its last outing.
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Southern goes up against Ecclesia

Ecclesia vs. Southern (1-4) F.G. Clark Center, Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Southern Jaguars will be taking on the Royals of Ecclesia. Southern lost 82-59 to Nebraska in its most recent game. STEPPING UP: Jayden Saddler has averaged 12.4 points and 5.2 assists this year...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNCT

No. 1 South Carolina women beat No. 2 UConn 73-57 to solidify top spot

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Dawn Staley’s top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks turned up their defense in the fourth quarter to turn away UConn. Aliyah Boston had 22 points and 15 rebounds and the Gamecocks held the No. 2 Huskies to three points in the final 10 minutes of a 73-57 victory in the championship game […]
BASKETBALL

