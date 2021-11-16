ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UMES battles Hood

Cover picture for the articleHood vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (1-2) William P Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks are set to battle the Blazers of Division III Hood. Maryland Eastern Shore is...

raptorsrepublic.com

Quick Reaction: Raptors 104, Warriors 119

A- P. Siakam34 MIN, 21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 8-17 FG, 3-6 3FG, 5- FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -18 +/- A tale of two halves (both good). In the first half, despite a less-than-ideal shot selection, he was still fairly efficient. He hit his midrangers, grinding his way to his points. Some nights are like that — you can’t get easy ones all the time. Honestly, props to Pascal for making as many as he did, rather than criticism for the choices. Then in the second half he went off, hitting triples, driving and creating for teammates (who didn’t finish), and hitting the offensive glass. He cut well, finished well. A really good offensive game kind of lost in the shuffle of the beatdown.
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

UMES goes for first win vs Bryn Athyn

Bryn Athyn vs. Maryland Eastern Shore (0-2) William P Hytche Athletic Center, Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: The Maryland Eastern Shore Hawks will be taking on the Lions of Division III Bryn Athyn. Maryland Eastern Shore lost 72-49 at Temple in its most recent game. STEPPING...
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Styles scores 21 to carry UMES over Bryn Athyn 91-42

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. (AP) — Zion Styles had 21 points as Maryland Eastern Shore rolled past Bryn Athyn 91-42 on Saturday. Styles made 8 of 10 shots and grabbed seven rebounds. Mayowa Akinsanya had 13 points and eight rebounds for Maryland Eastern Shore (1-2). Nathaniel Pollard Jr. added 11 points and eight rebounds. Mike Mensah had 10 points.
BASKETBALL
247Sports

Owls pull away for 72-49 victory over UMES in opener

PHILADELPHIA – Khalif Battle and Damian Dunn combined to score 40 points and freshman Zach Hicks helped spark a huge second-half run as Temple pulled away for a 72-49 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore in its season opener Wednesday night at The Liacouras Center. Battle and Dunn, the team’s top returning...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
247Sports

Hood-Schifino, Banks, Gunn sign with Indiana

On the first day of basketball’s early signing period, all three – Jalen Hood-Schifino, CJ Gunn, and Kaleb Banks - of Indiana’s 2022 basketball commitments sent their letters of intent to the Hoosiers. Often, players wait a few days for ceremonies, but Mike Woodson and his staff were not held in suspense by this class as all three players promptly returned their signatures to Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Hood River advances to 5A football quarterfinals

Quick-hitting Hood River Valley scored two touchdowns within a minute late in the first half, erasing a 7-6 deficit, enroute to a 19-7 OSAA/Class 5A state football playoff win Friday at home against South Albany. Hood River, the No. 2 team from Special District 1, was playing a home state...
HOOD RIVER, OR
New Castle News

Hood, McCoy turn in stellar season campaigns

Two seniors around Lawrence County stood tall this season on the football field. New Castle High’s Chris Hood and Laurel’s Luke McCoy helped propel their teams to their respective WPIAL quarterfinals, while also leaving their mark on the field for their respective teams in their final seasons. Hood was able...
NEW CASTLE, PA
fordhamsports.com

Men’s Basketball Outlasted by UMES

Bronx, N.Y. – Don't be surprised if the Fordham University men's basketball team doesn't schedule any more Friday night games. For the second straight Friday night, the Rams came up short, falling to the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, 75-73, in double overtime in the Rose Hill Gym. With the...
BRONX, NY
WRAL

Styles scores 19 to lift UMES over Fordham 75-73 in 2OT

NEW YORK — Zion Styles had 19 points as Maryland Eastern Shore narrowly defeated Fordham 75-73 in double overtime on Friday night. Styles hit 13 of 15 free throws. Dom London had 18 points for Maryland Eastern Shore (2-2). Da'Shawn Phillip added 11 points. Darius Quisenberry had 25 points for...
BASKETBALL
WJLA

Molson, Mason power James Madison past George Mason 67-64

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson tossed in 19 points and Vado Morse hit a late go-ahead 3-pointer as James Madison edged George Mason 67-64 in nonconference play Friday night. James Madison trailed by a point when Morse, who tallied 14 points, buried a 3 to give the Dukes a...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Shaquille O’Neal Sends Clear Message After LeBron James Suspension

The verdict is in. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t believe LeBron James‘ strike to Isaiah Stewart’s face was intentional. LeBron was fighting Stewart for positioning for a rebound during the Lakers-Pistons game last Sunday night. During the physical play, LeBron appeared to look back at Stewart while swinging his arm and striking Stewart in the face.
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Robinson, Hill lead Fresno State past Pepperdine 70-63

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif. (AP) — Orlando Robinson and Isaiah Hill combined to score 30 points to help Fresno State fend off Pepperdine 70-63 in the SoCal Challenge on Monday night. Robinson scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half for the Bulldogs (4-0). Goold: What free-agent pitchers...
COLLEGE SPORTS
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

California Baptist puts streak on line vs No. 8 Texas

California Baptist (5-0) vs. No. 8 Texas (3-1) Frank Erwin Special Events Center, Austin, Texas; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: California Baptist looks for its sixth straight win of the season as it goes up against No. 8 Texas. California Baptist is looking to extend its current five-game winning streak. Texas remains No. 8 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Northern Colorado and San Jose State last week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Texas Southern looks to knock off No. 18 BYU

Texas Southern (0-5) vs. No. 18 Brigham Young (4-0) Marriott Center, Provo, Utah; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Brigham Young looks to give Texas Southern its fifth straight loss against ranked opponents. Texas Southern's last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 18 Oregon Ducks 89-84 on Nov. 26, 2018. Brigham Young has moved up to No. 18 in the latest AP rankings following wins over Oregon and Central Methodist last week.
TEXAS STATE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Charlotte faces Drexel in Bahamas

Charlotte (3-1) vs. Drexel (2-2) , Baha Mar Convention Center, Nassau, Bahamas; Tuesday, 12 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte and Drexel are set to collide in a postseason game at the Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau. Drexel lost 90-87 in overtime to Tulane in its most recent game, while Charlotte came up short in a 98-86 game against Toledo in its last outing.
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

George Mason plays Nevada

George Mason (4-2) vs. Nevada (1-4) Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and Nevada look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off of a loss this past Monday. Nevada lost 102-75 to South Dakota State, while George Mason fell 77-74 to Washington.
NEVADA STATE

