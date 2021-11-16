ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Tarrant County Public Health director urges caution despite positive COVID-19 trend

By Andrew Greenstein
 5 days ago

The COVID-19 trend in Tarrant County continues to be positive and health officials want to keep it that way with the holidays approaching.

Tarrant County Public Health director Vinny Taneja says many COVID-19 indicators have mainly held steady over the past week, including the spread rate.

That number refers to the average number of people that a single infected person spreads the virus to. Hospitalizations, both adult and pediatric, have also remained steady over the last week.

Taneja says now is not the time for people to let their guards down, urging people to continue wearing masks and getting vaccinated.

