When it comes to golf in Missoula I'm a Larchmont guy. I'm not fancy enough for some of the courses in town, not skilled enough to feel comfortable at others, and don't have the money for memberships a couple of them. But good ol' Larchmont is home sweet home when it comes to me swinging the sticks. Plus the radio station is right next door so during the summer I can get out of work and be teeing off in ten minutes' time. But hold on one hot second! What's this I'm hearing about a developer wanting to build houses where Larchmont sits and give the county a different piece of property for a new golf course?

MISSOULA, MT ・ 7 DAYS AGO