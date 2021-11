RALEIGH — Prices in October 2021 were 6.2% higher than they were a year earlier, and this inflation is hitting gas, food and other goods in North Carolina, as it is across the country. Andy Ellen, president and general counsel of the North Carolina Retail Merchants Association, and Crystal Collins, president of the North Carolina Trucking Association, both told NSJ on Nov. 15, that they believe the labor shortage is at the root of it all.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO