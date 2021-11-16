City health commissioner pleased with success of Vaccine Awareness Day

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Chicago's top doctor says last Friday's push to get more residents to get COVID vaccines was a big success.

The city's public health commissioner, Dr. Allison Arwady, said more than 20,000 people were vaccinated last Friday, which was the highest number in six months in the city.

She said that included nearly 6,700 students as Chicago Public Schools made it a day off for them.

“Not only did we break a record for all vaccinations — where we look at youth vaccinations, we had more than 8,300 first doses of youth vaccine on the 12th,” Arwady said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Arwady also said she's not ready yet to lift the city's mask mandate. "I know people are tired of masks," she said.

"They're not going to be here forever, but if they are the difference between us being able to staying open and to frankly to continue to save lives particularly as we're working on getting these five to eleven years old done."

Dr. Horace Smith of Lurie Children's Hospital said even with the success, more needs to be done to get more Chicagoans vaccinated, especially African-Americans.

"To all my brothers and sisters, I urge you. I implore you. I beg you... protect our children. Protect our adults," he said.

Meanwhile, the city has removed Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee from its COVID-19 travel advisory list, while Arkansas has been put back on the list.