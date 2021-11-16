Prep football: Powder Valley cruises past Myrtle Point

Powder Valley’s Reece Dixon scores a touchdown against Elgin during the Badgers’ 42-14 win on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021. Alex Wittwer/The Observer, File

NORTH POWDER — The Powder Valley High School football team is on to the OSAA 1A semifinals, thanks to a dominant effort in a win over Myrtle Point. The Badgers came away with a 36-0 win over the Bobcats in the quarterfinals at home on Friday, Nov. 12.

“That was the best football game we’ve played all season on both sides of the ball,” head coach Josh Cobb said.

Powder Valley started the game on a high note, scoring on a five-yard quarterback keeper from senior Reece Dixon early in the game.

After both teams exchanged possessions, the Badgers were able to add two late touchdowns in the second quarter and hold a 22-0 lead heading into halftime. While the game still felt in reach for Myrtle Point through the first two quarters, the Badgers silenced any doubts in the second half.

Early in the third quarter, a 63-yard run by Dixon set up a first down at the Myrtle Point 15-yard line. Dixon finished the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run to extend the lead to 30-0 with 7:38 remaining in the third quarter.

Cobb noted that the team prepared for the weather conditions, switching to a stronger emphasis on the run game.

“The field was a little muddy, so our receivers were a little slow on their cuts,” he said. “We just practiced our ground game because it’s really hard to win in November if you can’t run the ball.”

Powder Valley’s defense was strong throughout the game, holding the Bobcats scoreless. Holding a 30-0 lead at the end of three quarters, it was Powder Valley’s game to lose.

“We had a custom-made defensive plan for this team because they’re so prolific in their passing,” Cobb said.

Senior running back Case Olson put the icing on the cake with a 22-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to give the Badgers a 36-0 lead. Powder Valley would go on to hold on to the 36-point deficit and ride off with a quarterfinal victory.

The Badgers are set to meet St. Paul, a team that Powder Valley bested 50-40 on Sept. 17, in the semifinals Saturday, Nov. 20, in Bend.