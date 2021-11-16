The Batman: a sober complete to the anime series scheduled for blu-ray for February 2022 (in the United States)

The acting talent can carry this movie only so far but eventually, the disjointed and clichéd script falls apart so much that nothing can save it. The word reminiscence is a noun meaning a story told about a past event remembered by the narrator. Looking back on memories can be a powerful tool evoking all kinds of emotions. But what if that was all you had to go on? What if those memories can be used as weapons if they fall into the wrong hands? What if one's memories are inaccurate?

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO