'It Is Not Easy' - Ibrahima Konate On Liverpool Centre Back Competition

By Chris Stonadge
 5 days ago
Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has not exactly been a fixture since his £36 million arrival from RB Leipzig in the summer.

He's been interchanged with Joel Matip alongside Virgil van Dijk, with his most recent outing coming against Brighton.

The Frenchman also played a key role in the Reds' 5-0 demolition at Old Trafford, and the 3-0 rollover of Crystal Palace.

“It is not easy to come and play automatically at Liverpool,' Konate told the official website.

"I know Jürgen, I know what he does and of course I need to work. I hope with time this [being selected] will be automatic. I will work for this.

“Everything is good. I love the challenge and, for sure, the Premier League is not the same as German football. The intensity is different and you have a lot of big players here. It is not easy, but we play football for that.”

The competition for Konate doesn't only come in the form of Cameroonian Matip - Joe Gomez - a genuine world class centre back - and last season's rising star Nat Phillips.

He will continue to rise in stock if his performances remain at the high level though, with the only way being up for Ibou.

LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

