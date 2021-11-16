ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designing clinically translatable artificial intelligence systems for high-dimensional medical imaging

By Rohan Shad
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Institutes of Health in 2018 identified key focus areas for the future of artificial intelligence in medical imaging, creating a foundational roadmap for research in image acquisition, algorithms, data standardization and translatable clinical decision support systems. Among the key issues raised in the report, data availability, the need for...

Neuroscience News

Artificial Intelligence Predicts Eye Movements

Summary: A newly developed AI algorithm can directly predict eye position and movement during an MRI scan. The technology could provide new diagnostics for neurological disorders that manifest in changes in eye-movement patterns. Source: Max Planck Institute. A large amount of information constantly flows into our brain via the eyes....
TECHNOLOGY
aithority.com

VIDA Streamlines Respiratory Clinical Trials With Artificial Intelligence (AI)

VIDA Intelligence Portal, now part of VIDA Discovery, eases clinical trial imaging, bringing AI to the cloud. VIDA Diagnostics, Inc. (VIDA) is further removing friction in respiratory clinical trials with the introduction of a new AI-powered portal. The cloud-based VIDA Intelligence Portal (VIP) streamlines challenges often associated with imaging in trials such as site onboarding, staff training, image data management, and data quality. Leveraging a powerful AI engine, the portal automates cumbersome and time sensitive tasks such as subject anonymization and quality control workflow processes.
ENGINEERING
Newswise

Artificial intelligence successfully predicts protein interactions

Newswise — UT Southwestern and University of Washington researchers led an international team that used artificial intelligence (AI) and evolutionary analysis to produce 3D models of eukaryotic protein interactions. The study, published in Science, identified more than 100 probable protein complexes for the first time and provided structural models for more than 700 previously uncharacterized ones. Insights into the ways pairs or groups of proteins fit together to carry out cellular processes could lead to a wealth of new drug targets.
CANCER
New University Newspaper

UCI’s Department of Computer Science Hosts Artificial Intelligence Systems Seminar With Dr. Yolanda Gil

UCI’s Department of Computer Science welcomed Dr. Yolanda Gil, the Director of New Initiatives in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science at USC’s Viterbi School of Engineering, for a computer science seminar on artificial intelligence on Nov. 12. Gil discussed the future role that artificial intelligence systems may have as authors of scientific papers to produce their own experiments and shape interactions between scientists and publications.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Imaging#Clinical Research#Medical Images#Ai
securitymagazine.com

Elevating healthcare with artificial intelligence

With pandemic conditions again at the forefront of hospital operations in many areas, healthcare organizations are finding themselves overwhelmed with cases, understaffed and lacking sufficient supplies and space. Injured by the loss of routine procedures and navigating pandemic health risks to both patients and staff, decision-makers for healthcare facilities have been tasked with finding solutions to manage increased occupancy levels, ensure compliance in usage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and promote social distancing — all while taking patient privacy and hospital operations into account.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Analyzing artificial intelligence systems for the prediction of atrial fibrillation from sinus-rhythm ECGs including demographics and feature visualization

Atrial fibrillation (AF) is an abnormal heart rhythm, asymptomatic in many cases, that causes several health problems and mortality in population. This retrospective study evaluates the ability of different AI-based models to predict future episodes of AF from electrocardiograms (ECGs) recorded during normal sinus rhythm. Patients are divided into two classes according to AF occurrence or sinus rhythm permanence along their several ECGs registry. In the constrained scenario of balancing the age distributions between classes, our best AI model predicts future episodes of AF with area under the curve (AUC) 0.79 (0.72"“0.86). Multiple scenarios and age-sex-specific groups of patients are considered, achieving best performance of prediction for males older than 70Â years. These results point out the importance of considering different demographic groups in the analysis of AF prediction, showing considerable performance gaps among them. In addition to the demographic analysis, we apply feature visualization techniques to identify the most important portions of the ECG signals in the task of AF prediction, improving this way the interpretability and understanding of the AI models. These results and the simplicity of recording ECGs during check-ups add feasibility to clinical applications of AI-based models.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Feasibility study of portable multi-energy computed tomography with photon-counting detector for preclinical and clinical applications

In this study, preclinical experiments were performed with an in-house developed prototypal photon-counting detector computed tomography (PCD CT) system. The performance of the system was compared with the conventional energy-integrating detector (EID)-based CT, concerning the basic image quality biomarkers and the respective capacities for material separation. The pre- and the post-contrast axial images of a canine brain captured by the PCD CT and EID CT systems were found to be visually similar. Multi-energy images were acquired using the PCD CT system, and machine learning-based material decomposition was performed to segment the white and gray matters for the first time in soft tissue segmentation. Furthermore, to accommodate clinical applications that require high resolution acquisitions, a small, native, high-resolution (HR) detector was implemented on the PCD CT system, and its performance was evaluated based on animal experiments. The HR acquisition mode improved the spatial resolution and delineation of the fine structures in the canine's nasal turbinates compared to the standard mode. Clinical applications that rely on high-spatial resolution expectedly will also benefit from this resolution-enhancing function. The results demonstrate the potential impact on the brain tissue segmentation, improved detection of the liver tumors, and capacity to reconstruct high-resolution images both preclinically and clinically.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Long-term repair of porcine articular cartilage using cryopreservable, clinically compatible human embryonic stem cell-derived chondrocytes

Osteoarthritis (OA) impacts hundreds of millions of people worldwide, with those affected incurring significant physical and financial burdens. Injuries such as focal defects to the articular surface are a major contributing risk factor for the development of OA. Current cartilage repair strategies are moderately effective at reducing pain but often replace damaged tissue with biomechanically inferior fibrocartilage. Here we describe the development, transcriptomic ontogenetic characterization and quality assessment at the single cell level, as well as the scaled manufacturing of an allogeneic human pluripotent stem cell-derived articular chondrocyte formulation that exhibits long-term functional repair of porcine articular cartilage. These results define a new potential clinical paradigm for articular cartilage repair and mitigation of the associated risk of OA.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Fighting blood diseases with artificial intelligence

Every day, cytologists around the world use optical microscopes to analyze and classify samples of bone marrow cells thousands of times. This method to diagnose blood diseases was established more than 150 years ago, but it suffers from being very complex. Looking for rare but diagnostically important cells is both a laborious and time-consuming task. Artificial intelligence has the potential to boost this method—however, it requires a large amount of high-quality data to train an AI algorithm.
CANCER
Nature.com

Lightwave-driven scanning tunnelling spectroscopy of atomically precise graphene nanoribbons

Atomically precise electronics operating at optical frequencies require tools that can characterize them on their intrinsic length and time scales to guide device design. Lightwave-driven scanning tunnelling microscopy is a promising technique towards this purpose. It achieves simultaneous sub-Ã¥ngstrÃ¶m and sub-picosecond spatio-temporal resolution through ultrafast coherent control by single-cycle field transients that are coupled to the scanning probe tip from free space. Here, we utilize lightwave-driven terahertz scanning tunnelling microscopy and spectroscopy to investigate atomically precise seven-atom-wide armchair graphene nanoribbons on a gold surface at ultralow tip heights, unveiling highly localized wavefunctions that are inaccessible by conventional scanning tunnelling microscopy. Tomographic imaging of their electron densities reveals vertical decays that depend sensitively on wavefunction and lateral position. Lightwave-driven scanning tunnelling spectroscopy on the Ã¥ngstrÃ¶m scale paves the way for ultrafast measurements of wavefunction dynamics in atomically precise nanostructures and future optoelectronic devices based on locally tailored electronic properties.
CHEMISTRY
Inc.com

Why Emotionally Intelligent People Embrace Artificial Intelligence

As an engineer by trade who went on to launch an A.I.-based, e-commerce focused, advertising platform, many assume that I haven't had to strongly rely on the emotional intelligence of other people. That could not be further from the truth. While bad tech can single-handedly sink even the most promising...
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Identification of disease-linked hyperactivating mutations in UBE3A through large-scale functional variant analysis

The mechanisms that underlie the extensive phenotypic diversity in genetic disorders are poorly understood. Here, we develop a large-scale assay to characterize the functional valence (gain or loss-of-function) of missense variants identified in UBE3A, the gene whose loss-of-function causes the neurodevelopmental disorder Angelman syndrome. We identify numerous gain-of-function variants including a hyperactivating Q588E mutation that strikingly increases UBE3A activity above wild-type UBE3A levels. Mice carrying the Q588E mutation exhibit aberrant early-life motor and communication deficits, and individuals possessing hyperactivating UBE3A variants exhibit affected phenotypes that are distinguishable from Angelman syndrome. Additional structure-function analysis reveals that Q588 forms a regulatory site in UBE3A that is conserved among HECT domain ubiquitin ligases and perturbed in various neurodevelopmental disorders. Together, our study indicates that excessive UBE3A activity increases the risk for neurodevelopmental pathology and suggests that functional variant analysis can help delineate mechanistic subtypes in monogenic disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Artificial intelligence modelling in differentiating core biopsies of fibroadenoma from phyllodes tumor

Breast fibroepithelial lesions (FEL) are biphasic tumors which consist of benign fibroadenomas (FAs) and the rarer phyllodes tumors (PTs). FAs and PTs have overlapping features, but have different clinical management, which makes correct core biopsy diagnosis important. This study used whole-slide images (WSIs) of 187 FA and 100 PT core biopsies, to investigate the potential role of artificial intelligence (AI) in FEL diagnosis. A total of 9228 FA patches and 6443 PT patches was generated from WSIs of the training subset, with each patch being 224"‰Ã—"‰224 pixel in size. Our model employed a two-stage architecture comprising a convolutional neural network (CNN) component for feature extraction from the patches, and a recurrent neural network (RNN) component for whole-slide classification using activation values from the global average pooling layer in the CNN model. It achieved an overall slide-level accuracy of 87.5%, with accuracies of 80% and 95% for FA and PT slides respectively. This affirms the potential role of AI in diagnostic discrimination between FA and PT on core biopsies which may be further refined for use in routine practice.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

HACE1-mediated NRF2 activation causes enhanced malignant phenotypes and decreased radiosensitivity of glioma cells

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 399 (2021) Cite this article. HACE1, an E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase, is frequently inactivated and has been evidenced as a putative tumor suppressor in different types of cancer. However, its role in glioma remains elusive. Here, we observed increased expression of HACE1 in gliomas related to control subjects, and found a strong correlation of high HACE1 expression with poor prognosis in patients with WHO grade III and IV as well as low-grade glioma (LGG) patients receiving radiotherapy. HACE1 knockdown obviously suppressed malignant behaviors of glioma cells, while ectopic expression of HACE1 enhanced cell growth in vitro and in vivo. Further studies revealed that HACE1 enhanced protein stability of nuclear factor erythroid 2-related factor 2 (NRF2) by competitively binding to NRF2 with another E3 ligase KEAP1. Besides, HACE1 also promoted internal ribosome entry site (IRES)-mediated mRNA translation of NRF2. These effects did not depend on its E3 ligase activity. Finally, we demonstrated that HACE1 dramatically reduced cellular ROS levels by activating NRF2, thereby decreasing the response of glioma cells to radiation. Altogether, our data demonstrate that HACE1 causes enhanced malignant phenotypes and decreased radiosensitivity of glioma cells by activating NRF2, and indicate that it may act as the role of prognostic factor and potential therapeutic target in glioma.
CANCER
techxplore.com

Development of an artificial intelligence model for detecting and analyzing objects in various images

In line with the recent trend in remarkable advancement and performance improvement in deep learning, which is a subfield of artificial intelligence, there has been active research and applications in this field. In particular, there has been an increasing demand for industrial applications, and areal images of a wide range of areas have been acquired. However, in these aerial images, the domains that represent image features differ depending on the time the images are taken, as well as the location and characteristics of the city where the images are taken. When aerial images have different domains in respective cases, it will be more difficult to use the images to detect specific objects or predict individual images in photos that integrate a variety of aerial images each with a different domain.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Diffuse terahertz spectroscopy in turbid media using a wavelet-based bimodality spectral analysis

Current terahertz (THz) spectroscopy techniques only use the coherent light beam for spectral imaging. In the presence of electromagnetic scattering, however, the scattering-mitigated incoherent beams allow for flexible emitter-detector geometries, which enable applications such as seeing through turbid media. Despite this potential, THz spectroscopy using diffuse waves has not been demonstrated. The main obstacles are the very poor signal to noise ratios of the diffused fields and the resonance-like spectral artifacts due to multiple Mie scattering events that obscure the material absorption signatures. In this work, we demonstrate diffuse THz spectroscopy of a heterogeneous sample through turbid media using a novel technique based on the wavelet multiresolution analysis and the bimodality coefficient spectrum, which we define here for the first time using the skewness and kurtosis of the spectral images. The proposed method yields broadband and simultaneous material characterization at detection angles as high as 90Â° with respect to the incident beam. We determined the accuracy of the wavelet-based diffuse spectroscopy at oblique detection angles, by evaluating the area under the receiver operating characteristic curves, to be higher than 95%. This technique is agnostic to any a priori information on the spectral signatures of the sample materials or the characteristics of the scattering medium, and can be expanded for other broadband spectroscopic modalities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Polarization sensitive optical coherence tomography with single input for imaging depth-resolved collagen organizations

Collagen organization plays an important role in maintaining structural integrity and determining tissue function. Polarization-sensitive optical coherence tomography (PSOCT) is a promising noninvasive three-dimensional imaging tool for mapping collagen organization in vivo. While PSOCT systems with multiple polarization inputs have demonstrated the ability to visualize depth-resolved collagen organization, systems, which use a single input polarization state have not yet demonstrated sufficient reconstruction quality. Herein we describe a PSOCT based polarization state transmission model that reveals the depth-dependent polarization state evolution of light backscattered within a birefringent sample. Based on this model, we propose a polarization state tracing method that relies on a discrete differential geometric analysis of the evolution of the polarization state in depth along the Poincare sphere for depth-resolved birefringent imaging using only one single input polarization state. We demonstrate the ability of this method to visualize depth-resolved myocardial architecture in both healthy and infarcted rodent hearts (ex vivo) and collagen structures responsible for skin tension lines at various anatomical locations on the face of a healthy human volunteer (in vivo).
SCIENCE
TechRepublic

Hiring Kit: Artificial Intelligence Architect

According to studies and research from organizations like PwC Global and Gartner, artificial intelligence (AI) could contribute up to $15.7 trillion1 to the global economy in 2030, more than the current output of China and India combined. To reach that level, organizations will have to rely on the skills and expertise of machine learning (ML) engineers and AI architects.
TECHNOLOGY
theiet.org

Artificial intelligence faces the real world

Nation states and big tech firms the size of states are in an artificial intelligence land-grab. What does it mean for the future of the industry?. The dream – or nightmare – for AI is that it will one day be able to perform like the human brain. That concept of general AI (broader intelligence beyond a narrow area) has remained tantalisingly out of reach – or safely so, depending on what science-fiction films you watch.
TECHNOLOGY
CMSWire

Artificial Intelligence Is About Collaboration, Not Job Elimination

If much of the conversation about artificial intelligence in the past few years has focused on the threat it poses to employment, there has been another conversation going on that looks at it more positively. Beyond the immediate impact of AI on human resources, that conversation goes, is a workplace...
TECHNOLOGY

