Movies

Don’t Look Up Trailer: This Apocalypse Is A Party For The People

By Christine Malone
lrmonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have an end-of-the-world comedy coming soon with so many big stars in it, it’ll make your head spin. Netflix has released the official trailer for Don’t Look Up. The movie will stream on December 24. The Synopsis For Don’t Look Up. Based on real events that haven’t happened...

lrmonline.com

