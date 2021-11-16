Don’t Look Up Trailer: This Apocalypse Is A Party For The People

"This is the worst news in the history of humanity and they just blew us off." Netflix has revealed the full-length official trailer for Don't Look Up, an epic ensemble sci-fi apocalypse comedy made by filmmaker Adam McKay, following his two other political satires The Big Short and Vice previously. The first teaser dropped a few months ago, but didn't show that much. The film tells the story of two low-level astronomers, Lawrence and DiCaprio, who go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet Earth. The satire plays on the idiocy of humanity and how people don't care or don't believe them. The cast includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, with Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Himesh Patel, Scott Mescudi, Ariana Grande, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, with Cate Blanchett and Meryl Streep. Another strange trailer for this movie, but I still have high hopes that this will turn out damn good.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO