Freshman Maia Palomar sits on a small purple and white chevron area rug, spreading her art supplies and various paint with paper swatches out across the floor. She leans back on her dresser and starts creating. Occasionally she glances up at the nearby window, looking out at the night sky as she draws. In the background Elton John is playing and the floor becomes more covered and disorganized as the process continues. Palomar said this is the process of visual journaling to her, and while it can seem chaotic from a distance, it is relaxing to her.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO