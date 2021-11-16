The Elon Musk 'Your Salary' Calculator!

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to Twitter, suggesting if his followers vote in favor of it, he’ll sell 10% of his stock in the electric automaker. So far, the vote has gone solidly in that direction, but whatever the final tally, Musk may not have any option considering he’s facing a tax billion of more than $15 billion on his stock options. Now ranked as one of — if not the — wealthiest person in the U.S., Musk collected millions of shares of stock at a time when Tesla’s market valuation surged to more than $1 trillion.

ECONOMY ・ 14 DAYS AGO