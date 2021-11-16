The Elon Musk 'Your Salary' Calculator!

There are people who have been born with an innate talent in creating new technology like Elon Musk. He is an entrepreneur in South Africa who has been popularly known as the founder of SpaceX and Tesla Motors. He was even able to launch a landmark commercial spacecraft back in 2012.
Elon Musk is breaking the big billionaire mold — by acting like a big baby on the Internet. The Tesla CEO has been on especially bad behavior this month, though decorum has never been his middle name. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. The recent parade...
Elon Musk, CEO at Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), made a large insider sell on November 16, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday showed that Musk. Elon Musk, CEO at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), made a large insider sell...
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has once again criticized government-issued fiat currencies in response to a tweet posted by Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus. The centibillionaire underscored how little ordinary people actually know about “normal” money, highlighting how outdated and malleable it is. COBOL, an aging programming language developed in the 1950s,...
Elon Musk, CEO at Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), made a large insider sell on November 12, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Musk sold 1,200,000 shares of Tesla at prices ranging from $1,021 to $1,045. The total transaction amounted to $1,235,607,329.
It really requires nerves of steel to be an investor in Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA ). Thanks to Elon Musk, its unpredictable and casual CEO, the company is always in the grip of speculation and uncertainty. The latest episode to hit the shares of the electric car-maker was Musk’s Twitter survey...
On Saturday, November 6, Tesla CEO Elon Musk wrote a tweet that has affected his personal and his company’s finances in under 140 characters. On his Twitter account, he created a poll, stating, “Much is made lately of unrealized gains being a means of tax avoidance, so I propose selling 10% of my Tesla stock.” […]
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk's tweets are closely watched by crypto enthusiasts as his tweets seem to fluctuate the prices of popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin. However, some crypto enthusiasts launched virtual coin named after Musk called 'Elonomics.'. Launched on October 25, it’s...
Tesla founder Elon Musk has lost $50 billion, roughly a fifth of his overall worth, in two days following a Twitter poll asking whether he should sell his stock to pay taxes. As Musk's fortune mainly comes from his Tesla holdings, his losses also occurred as some $199 billion was erased from the company's share price during its biggest two-day selloff since September 2020.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has taken to Twitter, suggesting if his followers vote in favor of it, he’ll sell 10% of his stock in the electric automaker. So far, the vote has gone solidly in that direction, but whatever the final tally, Musk may not have any option considering he’s facing a tax billion of more than $15 billion on his stock options. Now ranked as one of — if not the — wealthiest person in the U.S., Musk collected millions of shares of stock at a time when Tesla’s market valuation surged to more than $1 trillion.
Who needs a metaverse when you have Elon Musk’s Twitter feed? In the latest installment, the bad boy billionaire conducted a poll via Tesla Inc.’s ersatz communications department, asking real people on the Internet whether he should sell roughly $20 billion worth of his shares in the company. The majority verdict: Yes. So there you have it. The masses have spoken.
Tesla founder Elon Musk noted Tuesday the electric car maker would contribute a massive sum in federal tax revenue in the coming years amid an ongoing dispute over a Democrat-led push to increase taxes on the wealthiest Americans. Musk commented on the company’s federal tax contributions in response to a...
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has taken another pot shot at the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris administration over purportedly ignoring the fact that his company is the market leader in electric vehicles. What Happened: Musk was responding to a post on Twitter by entrepreneur David Sacks, who criticised the...
Elon Musk urges that investors not invest too heavily in cryptocurrencies. He believes that "true value" is made by producing products and services that people use. Elon Musk doesn't mind expressing his opinions on anything from cannabis to space exploration. The Tesla CEO is rarely without a view on whatever the hot topic of the moment might be.
The CEO could be on pace to sell 10% of his stake in the company over the next few days. He left the decision about whether to sell this stake up to a Twitter poll. After the full sale is complete, the billionaire will still have the bulk of his net worth tied up in Tesla stock.
Over the past few days, we have been covering how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's personal worth has been soaring along with the company's stock prices. Even as Musk enjoys his time at the top, leaving fellow space rival Jeff Bezos behind, there was an obvious question that needed answering. Where would Bill Gates be, had he not sold his shares in Microsoft?
Elon Musk’s poll to survey his Twitter audience about whether or not he should sell 10% of his Tesla stock (TSLA) has caused a media frenzy, and the company’s market valuation to plunge. The stock — which was already identified as driving up the S&P 500 index’s exposure to disruptive technology — is again volatile. With about a $60 billion reduction in the company’s market value on Monday, questions started to be raised as to whether the CEO may have violated his settlement with the US securities regulator (SEC). [Full disclosure: I own some Tesla stock. Nothing in this article is investment advice of any kind.]
Elon Musk has already shared his take on Dogecoin’s most recent software update, calling it “important” in a new tweet. The billionaire’s comment came shortly after the much-hyped release of Dogecoin Core 1.14.5. As reported by U.Today, the hotly anticipated upgrade finalizes fee reduction for all users. Relay defaults were...
