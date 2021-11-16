ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore Airlines Launches New MAX Cabin, Eyes Flights By Year-End

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE—Singapore Airlines (SIA) is optimistic it can begin commercial operation of its Boeing 737 MAX aircraft by year-end, as it awaits regulatory approvals from destination...

United Airlines Is Ending Its Ban on This, Starting Tomorrow

While the COVID pandemic kept most people inside for much of last year, airlines had to make some serious changes. One of the biggest updates to flying was the addition of masks on flights, a policy that remains in place to this day. But as more and more people return to air travel, restrictions are quickly being abandoned. Many airlines blocked off middle seats and banned alcohol on flights, only to reverse course earlier this year. Now, United Airlines has just announced that it's lifting one of its COVID restrictions with only minimal notice. Read on to find out what you will soon be able to do once more when flying United.
Advanced Television

Panasonic IFEC for Singapore Airlines

In-flight entertainment and communication systems specialist Panasonic Avionics has agreed a deal with Singapore Airlines to provide a seamless and harmonised in-flight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) experience across the airline’s widebody and narrowbody fleets. Singapore Airlines has selected Panasonic Avionics’ eX1 IFE solution for its new fleet of 37 Boeing...
Sia
Aviation Week

SAF Startups Adler And Prometheus Want To Decarbonize Aviation

When Bryan Sherbacow co-founded AltAir Fuels in 2013, he understood that the feedstock supply from which to produce sustainable aviation fuels ultimately would be limited. But there would be enough fats, oils and greases for a decade or so of growth to establish an industry and create demand for a...
eturbonews.com

Singapore and India Reach New Agreement on Flights

Commenting on the proposed resumption of flights between India and Singapore from November 29 under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL), Jyoti Mayal, President, Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI), extended her warm wishes and gratitude to the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and India’s Ministry of Civil Aviation on the resumption of scheduled commercial flights between the two countries.
Robb Report

Airbus’s Luxe ACH160 Helicopter Has an Autopilot System That Can Take Over in Rapid Descent

You’ll forget the generous cabin space, low decibel levels and the spine-coddling comfort of the supple leather seats. You’ll definitely forget the 68 patents that helped transform helicopter design. Because even in the ACH160, the world’s most luxurious helicopter, niceties go out the window when you’re in free fall over the ocean, blue water rushing up to meet you. But in that moment, one of those 68 patents won’t forget you: The autopilot, in recovery mode, arrests the plummet, bringing the copter back to a stable flight. It’s a stunning show of technology for Airbus’s most advanced corporate helicopter, which...
Aviation Week

737 MAX Stored Inventory Unwind Losing Momentum, Data Shows

Deliveries from Boeing’s 737 MAX stored inventory slowed in the last two months, providing early evidence that supports Boeing’s latest projections of deliveries from the parked backlog lasting into 2023, an Aviation Week Fleet Discovery analysis shows. Boeing handed over a total of 44 737 MAXs in... Subscription Required. 737...
Aviation Week

Adria Tehnika Bolsters EasyJet Maintenance Work

Adria Tehnika will provide a greater volume of repair services for easyJet-operated aircraft after signing a new five-year agreement with the British low-cost airline. Under the terms of the contract, the MRO will maintain easyJet aircraft at its base at Ljubljana Airport, where it performs airframe... Adria Tehnika Bolsters EasyJet...
Aviation Week

Processing Mishap Delays Launch Of JWST

CAPE CANAVERAL—Launch of the James Webb Space Telescope, the $11 billion, U.S.-led successor to the Hubble observatory, is being delayed at least four days to no earlier than Dec. 22 to allow time for additional analysis following a mishap during processing the telescope for launch in French Guiana... Subscription Required.
executivetraveller.com

Review: Singapore Airlines’ new Changi T3 SilverKris business lounge

Singapore Airlines’ all-new Changi T3 SilverKris business class lounge is spacious, modern, well-appointed – and finally deserving of its flagship status. Over two years in the making, with the extensive project interrupted by the pandemic, this represents a sweeping rethink of the Singapore Airlines’ SilverKris lounge proposition. Executive Traveller visited...
Aviation Week

Brussels Airlines Reopens More Africa Routes, Expands A330 Fleet

Brussels Airlines continues to revive its key African operations by reopening service from its Brussels (BRU) hub to West African stations Conakry and Ouagadougou, as well as adding frequencies on existing routes. This will be supported by the addition of a ninth Airbus A330-300 to the Brussels... Subscription Required. Brussels...
Aviation Week

Daily Memo: Flight Attendant Union Sets Sights On Delta Air Lines

For years, Delta Air Lines has been the only mainline U.S. carrier without unionized flight attendants. The Association of Flight Attendants (AFA) is looking to change that. The AFA is revving up a campaign to unionize Delta’s nearly 25,000 flight attendants, arguing that doing so will enhance their... Subscription Required.
Aviation Week

FL Technics, Wizz Air Partner For Base Maintenance

FL Technics will provide low-cost carrier Wizz Air with heavy maintenance services for its Airbus A320 CEO and NEO aircraft fleets from July 2022. Under the terms of the agreement with the Hungary-based airline, FL Technics will carry out services including both planned heavy maintenance checks as... FL Technics, Wizz...
Aviation Week

Airbus, Kelley Aerospace Sue Each Other In Singapore

SINGAPORE—Drone startup Kelley Aerospace and Airbus are embroiled in a legal tussle in Singapore, suing each other over alleged industrial espionage and unpaid leases respectively. Kelley says it has first filed lawsuits in Singapore, the U.S., Europe, Israel and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)... Subscription Required. Airbus, Kelley Aerospace Sue...
Aviation Week

Pre-Owned Business Jet Inventory Continues Decline In November

The number of used business jets available for sale in November equaled 3.2% of the total fleet, including all models and vintages, with average list prices up 9% from a year ago, according to Jefferies analysts. Compared to November 2020, the number of used business jets for sale has declined by 53...
Aviation Week

Russian MRO Launches Embraer Interiors Facility

S7 Technics has unveiled a new service line for Embraer aircraft heat and sound insulation repairs at its Moscow facility. The shop at the Russian capital’s Domodedovo Airport will specialize in maintenance and repairs of thermal acoustic insulation mats. The company says the service is the first of... Russian MRO...
Aviation Week

Start-Up Launches AI-Driven Engine Shop Planning System

Ensuring capacity for engine shop visits has not been a challenge during most of the pandemic, but engine work is picking up with the recovery, and labor and part supplies are always potential restraints. So engine shops must make smart plans before committing to overhauls. Most planning systems now... Start-Up...
Aviation Week

Textron’s Beechcraft Denali Completes First Flight

WICHITA—Textron Aviation’s new single-engine turboprop Beechcraft Denali, previously called the Cessna Denali, completed its first flight on the morning of Nov. 23, which begins the program’s flight test stage. Certification is planned for 2023. The 2-hr. 50-min. flight by the Denali prototype aircraft, which took it to a test site...
Aviation Week

GE Aviation Claims Industry First For Additive Manufacturing In MRO

SINGAPORE—GE Aviation Engine Services Singapore (GE AESS) has introduced a new additive manufacturing technology for engine airfoil repair and manufacture which it claims as a first in the MRO industry. The move comes as GE AESS prepares to hire 300 new staff in 2022 to get ready for the expected...
