FALLON, NV — Frey Ranch Distillery Co-Founders Colby & Ashley Frey are pleased to announce the launch of the first two expression from what they have named their “Single Grain Series”, a line of whiskeys created to highlight the individual grains grown on their 1,500 acre Ranch: Frey Ranch Single Grain 100% Oat Whiskey (50% ABV, 375ml, $59 SRP) and Frey Ranch Single Grain 100% Wheat Whiskey (50% ABV, 375ml, $49 SRP),both of which are made entirely from grains grown and malted on-site and aged for six and a half years in barrels. Located just east of the Sierras and boasting lush farming conditions due to its proximity to the Lake Tahoe Watershed, Frey Ranch Distillery is a year-round working farm and one of the rare whiskey producers that grows 100% of its grains on-site since the distillery’s founding in 2006.

FALLON, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO