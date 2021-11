MILL HALL — With a three-point lead and less than a minute left, Jashaun Green picked up a fresh set of downs in the red zone for State College to ice it. Twenty-four seconds remained on the clock, but the Williamsport football team already started heading to the locker room. With a chance to win their first district championship since 2016, the Millionaires came up just short, 17-14, at Malinak Stadium in Friday’s District 6 Class 6A championship game.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO