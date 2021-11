Simon Upton is a photographer renowned for capturing the most sensational interiors. He has photographed the great and the good for the likes of Vogue, World of Interiors and, of course, Tatler – and, now, the celebrated artist has turned his camera on the homes of the New York elite. It’s nothing new, he’s been photographing them for years, but this book is a compendium of his favourite homes from the past quarter of a century.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 13 DAYS AGO