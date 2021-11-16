Postpartum depression: A deaf mum's story

WALTHAM (CBS) – “I slept for basically two weeks straight.” That was a symptom Hailey Cray expected when she got the coronavirus last December. “Going up the stairs here, it took everything. I would stop halfway up and have to take a deep breath,” she told WBZ-TV. She also expected a loss of smell and taste, which did impact her. In fact, she still doesn’t have it back fully, something the 23-year-old says has been a significant source of frustration for someone who loves to cook. But what she did not expect was a significant and long-term worsening of her depression and anxiety. “Just...

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO