A view of the Student Union on Jan 18. University employees making less than minimum wage will not see an increase in wages until July. Almost nobody on a college campus is blind to the fact that it’s expensive to be here — with bills for tuition, housing and textbooks stacking up, it’s impossible to ignore. What most people don’t expect is to walk into the Student Union Memorial Center — the hub of life on campus — and find themselves confronted with a package of Oreos costing $8.29. Students on campus quickly find that to meet even their most basic needs, they have to submit to absurd markups in price on a day-to-day basis.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 5 DAYS AGO