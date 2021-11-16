ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Todd Fink on Mars; Jason Steady in the hand of a giant…

By Kelly
lazy-i.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently received greetings from the heart of a California desert wherein lives former Omahan and Talking Mountain frontman Jason Steady. He wrote to say “hi” and to pass along that he built the props for the video below, directed by Shins drummer...

lazy-i.com

lazy-i.com

Matt Wilson Orchestra, RAF tonight; Silversun Pickups Saturday (SOLD OUT); BoDeans Sunday…

Matt Wilson, who we all remember from the ‘90s band Trip Shakespeare, is headlining tonight at Reverb Lounge as “Matt Wilson and his Orchestra.” I think these guys played at the late, great Hi-Fi House a few years ago. If you’re a fan of Trip Shakespeare or even old enough to remember that band, you’re probably going to love this show. Captain’s Platter opens at 9. $15.
OMAHA, NE
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closing

Grab your food while you still can.Jed Owen/Unsplash. It’s been an uphill battle for restaurants throughout the Valley for nearly two years now. First came the forced shutdown for COVID-19, the delayed returns, and now there are staffing woes and product shortages. All of it adds up to extreme trouble for restaurants trying to simply tread and keep their heads above water. For one local favorite in Tempe, it looks like everything has finally caught up with them.
TEMPE, AZ
tvinsider.com

‘Bones’ and ‘NCIS’ Actor Heath Freeman Dies At Age 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for portraying serial killer Howard Epps on Bones, has died. He was 41. News of Freeman’s passing was first posted by reality TV star and model Shanna Moakler, who wrote on Instagram, “Heartbroken to hear of the loss of my dear friend Heath Freeman, talented actor, director, producer, outstanding chef and a solid friend.”
CELEBRITIES
State
California State
Deadline

Val Bisoglio Dies: Character Actor Who Played Father In ‘Saturday Night Fever’, Appeared On ‘Quincy, M.E.’ & ‘Sopranos’ Was 95

Val Bisoglio, a character actor who played John Travolta’s father in Saturday Night Fever, appeared opposite Jack Klugman on all eight seasons of Quincy, M.E. and had an arc on The Sopranos has died. He was 95. His wife Bonnie Bisoglio said the actor died October 18 of Lewy body dementia at his home near San Olivos, CA. Born on May 7, 1926, in Manhattan, Bisoglio began his screen career with guest roles on series including Bonanza and Mayberry R.F.D. By the early 1970s, he appeared on such popular TV fare as The Mary Tyler Moore Show, All in the Family, The Partridge Family, Mannix and Love,...
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

Does Tate Die on Yellowstone?

In ‘Yellowstone,’ the Dutton family members constantly find themselves in danger, and the youngest member, Tate Dutton (Brecken Merrill), isn’t an exception. The various conflicts that the family faces in protecting their ancestral ranch while external forces try to take over their land have led to some deadly situations for the family. As the show’s fourth season progresses, new threats have emerged and raised a question mark over Tate’s fate on the show. If you are wondering about what happens to Tate and whether he is dead or alive, here’s everything you need to know!
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead at 58

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries' first season in March 2020 passed away at his Oklahoma home in September of this year. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to TMZ over the weekend that Johnson died by suicide. He was 58.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
CHICAGO, IL
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Huey Haha death: TikTok star dies aged 22

Rising TikTok star Huey Haha has died aged 22, his friends have said. A comedian who had attracted more than 204,000 followers on Instagram and 448,000 on YouTube, Huey’s short-form videos received up to 4.5m views. On Wednesday 27 October, his friends Coby and Hype Boii shared a series of photos with the social media personality, writing: “Used to saying RIP but this hurt the most. “We always hated comedy cuz all people see is laughs, not what we hadda do or go through. They already took the fun out the comedy but now its not gon be the same...
CELEBRITIES
SFGate

Inside the Bay Area town famous for keeping tourists out

A night at the Bay Area's Smiley’s Saloon, the 170-year-old Bolinas bar claiming to be California's oldest. If you find yourself in Bolinas, there aren’t a ton of watering holes to choose from. In fact, the reclusive Marin County town has just one destination for imbibing into the wee hours.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Bachelorette’s Katie Thurston Confirms Romance With John Hersey After Blake Moynes Split

New boyfriend! Bachelorette alum Katie Thurston confirmed that she’s dating former contestant John Hersey following her split from ex-fiancé Blake Moynes. Katie, 30, revealed the news after doing a “12 Days of Messy” on her Instagram Story, where she attributed contestants from her season to a track from Taylor Swift’s Red album amid the re-release. Us Weekly was the first to report the news.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Philly

CBS Festive Programming: ‘Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer,’ Other Holiday Movies Set To Air Through December

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On Monday night, CBS kicks off its expansive lineup of festive programming with the beloved annual airing of the animated classic, “Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer.”  Below, is a list of festive programs that will air throughout the holiday season: Monday, November 22, 2021: Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer 8 p.m. Thursday, November 25, 2021: Thanksgiving Day Parade. 9 a.m. Friday, November 26, 2021: Frosty The Snowman. 8 p.m., Frosty Returns, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, November 27, 2021: Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire, 8 p.m., Robbie The Reindeer: Legends Of The Lost Tribe, 8:30 p.m., The Story Of Santa Claus, 9 p.m. Sunday, November 28,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Davis Enterprise

Comings & Goings: Raising Cane’s to make its debut

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers opens Tuesday in downtown Davis. What does it serve? Um, fried chicken strips – with or without a bun. Sides include crinkle-cut fries, Texas toast and coleslaw. The limited menu keeps it simple and fresh, its website says. Chicken tenders are marinated overnight, never frozen, and...
DAVIS, CA

