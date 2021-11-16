ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senate’s China competition bill threatens NDAA passage

By Joe Gould
Army Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Legislation to make U.S. manufacturers more competitive with China could instead end up swamping the military’s annual defense authorization bill in complex congressional negotiations, the Democratic chair of the House Armed Services Committee warned Tuesday. The comments from Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., came in reply to new...

www.armytimes.com

Comments / 0

bigblueunbiased.com

UPDATE: 1-U.S. House, Senate Will Negotiate On China Tech Bill

The leaders of the United States House and Senate said on Wednesday that they would discuss in order to reach a final agreement on a measure to strengthen the United States’ technological competitiveness with China and semiconductor production. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer has attempted to link the bill to...
