In his final budget address, Mayor Robert Donchez said he hopes Bethlehem will continue to be the “jewel of the Lehigh Valley” despite the city’s increasing projected deficit. In his budget proposal, Donchez wants to keep Bethlehem residents from seeing a tax increase, and instead he is proposing the city use federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan to cover essential costs, catch up on ...

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO