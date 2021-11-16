I Spy... a Lot of Spies

Despite usually watching these episodes in the afternoon, I’ve had to pinch myself throughout the past three episodes to stay awake as the Emerald Cell repeatedly won challenges and let Devin tell them whom to nominate. I don’t think I could’ve survived another week of them holding their silly “green picnics” or lifting up that dumb kitchen-counter plant every time they returned to the house off a win. I’m still not sure if they made that plant their pretend trophy because it’s green (which is not automatically emerald) or as some other inside joke — they’re not the most creative bunch! Anyway, after a painfully boring month of constant victories, we finally get to witness the reign of Team Sapphire. I knew this underdog triumph was approaching; I just didn’t know it would feel this good.

TV SERIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO