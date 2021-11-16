ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Spy... a Lot of Spies

OZY
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newsletter to fuel — and thrill — your mind. Read for deep dives into the unmissable ideas and topics shaping our world. Ever wonder whether your neighbor is living a double life? A friend’s father used to tell us about being headhunted by the CIA. He said he declined the...

www.ozy.com

Comments / 0

Vulture

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Despite usually watching these episodes in the afternoon, I’ve had to pinch myself throughout the past three episodes to stay awake as the Emerald Cell repeatedly won challenges and let Devin tell them whom to nominate. I don’t think I could’ve survived another week of them holding their silly “green picnics” or lifting up that dumb kitchen-counter plant every time they returned to the house off a win. I’m still not sure if they made that plant their pretend trophy because it’s green (which is not automatically emerald) or as some other inside joke — they’re not the most creative bunch! Anyway, after a painfully boring month of constant victories, we finally get to witness the reign of Team Sapphire. I knew this underdog triumph was approaching; I just didn’t know it would feel this good.
TV SERIES
undertheradarmag.com

Wife of a Spy

Dependable, rock-solid dramas with thriller-like flourishes seem to be an increasingly rare breed in contemporary cinema. Even if Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Wife of a Spy is ultimately a fine film and no more, it still scratches that particular itch. It’s a satisfying adult drama that touches on real-world conflicts and complicated human emotions.
MOVIES
steynonline.com

Spies on the Coast

Just ahead of our ongoing Tale for Our Time, if you're one of that brave band who prefer me in visual formats, do check out this weekend's Mark Steyn Show from GB News. Meanwhile, David Wilson, a First Weekend Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club from California, writes:. My...
ENTERTAINMENT
vanyaland.com

Placebo glare through a lens of paranoia on ‘Surrounded By Spies’

One of the more pleasant surprises of 2021 thus far has been the sudden return of Placebo. The enduring British alt-rock band reasserted their place in our world back in September with the defiant glow of “Beautiful James”, and now have pulled up the dress to show what else is lurking just off these bruised knees: A new album called Never Let Me Go, set for March 2022 release, and a growling, moonlit second single in “Surrounded By Spies” that hit the streams last night (November 8).
MUSIC
State
California State
antiMUSIC

Placebo 'Surrounded By Spies' With New Single

Placebo have shared a visualizer video for their brand new single "Surrounded By Spies", which comes from the band's forthcoming 8th studio album. The new record will be called "Never Let Me Go" and it is set to be released on March 25, 2022. It is the long-awaited follow up to their 2013 album "Loud Like Love".
MUSIC
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
froggyweb.com

Trace’s Takes: Legendary Actor Sean Connery Dead At 90

The Scottish actor was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers. Sir Sean died peacefully in his sleep in the Bahamas, having been “unwell for some time”, his son said.
CELEBRITIES
Person
Roald Dahl
Variety

Eddie Redmayne: Playing Trans Character in ‘The Danish Girl’ Was a ‘Mistake’

Oscar-winning actor Eddie Redmayne has said that playing a trans character in “The Danish Girl” was a “mistake.” Based on true events, Redmayne played one of the first people in the world who underwent gender reassignment surgery in the Tom Hooper-directed film. Redmayne, who won a best actor Oscar in 2015 for playing disabled scientist Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything,” earned an Oscar nomination in the same category a year later for “The Danish Girl.” There were demands at the time for the character to be played by a trans actor. “No, I wouldn’t take it on now. I made that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hollywood Reacts to Kyle Rittenhouse’s Not Guilty Verdict: ‘Terrifying Day in America’

After Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges for his involvement in the Kenosha, Wis. shootings last year, members of Hollywood spoke out, calling the verdict “hollowing” and saying that “the system defeated true justice, once again.” During the summer 2020 protests in Kenosha over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, Rittenhouse shot and killed two men and injured another with a semi-automatic rifle. He faced several charges, including first-degree reckless homicide and use of a dangerous weapon, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, first-degree intentional homicide and attempted first-degree intentional homicide. During the trial, Rittenhouse and his...
KENOSHA, WI
#Cia#Spies#Mossad#Daily Dose#Ozy Welcome
laconiadailysun.com

Placebo share new single about spying neigbours

Placebo have shared the new single 'Surrounded By Spies'. The 'Every You Every Me' hitmakers recently announced details of their first album in almost a decade, 'Never Let Me Go', and now they've shared the new song about surveillance and corrupt technology, inspired by the real-life event of frontman Brian Molko finding out his own neighbours were "spying" on him "on behalf of parties with a nefarious agenda".
MUSIC
realcleardefense.com

Do Cyber Spies Dream of Electric Shadows?

Alice sits at a bar with Bob, a travel consultant she has been seeing socially since she met him a few weeks ago in the lobby of the building where she works as a network administrator. Her company develops IT systems for the military. Bob isn’t actually a consultant but a foreign intelligence officer who has been influencing Alice to sell state secrets. He is facing away from the closed-circuit TV camera above the counter, but he’s oblivious to the fact that his movements have been tracked via facial recognition ever since he arrived in the country. Bob’s true identity was revealed in a ransacked personnel database and the microphone on his smartphone was hacked through a zero-day vulnerability to record Alice breaking the law.
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Who is ‘Andrew’—the US Spy who Hacked Booking.com?

Huge hotel reservations site Booking.com was breached.com. And the perp was the NSA, or one of the other U.S. intelligence agencies. So says a new book about the 2016 hack—described as “explosive revelations” by some, and “not much to see here” by others. Wait, what?. Let’s unpick the story. In...
PUBLIC SAFETY
GeekTyrant

SPY X FAMILY is Getting an Anime Series

Holy cow! It was recently revealed that Spy x Family is getting an anime! I have loved reading the manga and cannot wait to watch the anime (please let someone release it as a simuldub/simulcast). The series is set to release in 2022 and Kazuhiro Furuhashi will be helming the...
COMICS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Netflix Axing 'Spy Kids' Title This Weekend

The Netflix streaming library is about to get a little lighter with the departure of one beloved children's action film. After arriving on the streaming platform on May 20 of this year, Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World, also known as Spy Kids 4-D: All the Time in the World, is set to have its stay in the streaming library cut short. The 2011 film, the fourth installment in the Spy Kids series, is set to exit Netflix later this week.
MOVIES
Variety

How Graham Greene Led The Way for an Aspiring Native American Actor (Guest Column)

There is a Native film from 1989 about a road trip called “Powwow Highway” starring Gary Farmer and A Martinez. It’s a wonderful film that I enjoyed, and I highly recommend it to people who haven’t seen it. However, it wasn’t so much the movie that had a huge impact on me as it was a single performance that moved me. This performance has stayed with me to this day. I look at it when I need some inspiration and guidance for my work. I was around 13 years old and living in a small town on an Indian reservation in...
MOVIES
Variety

Clement Virgo Tapped to Direct ‘Black Cyclone’ Biopic About Bicycle Racer Major Taylor (EXCLUSIVE)

The life and career of legendary cyclist Marshall Walter “Major” Taylor will receive the biopic treatment with the feature drama “Black Cyclone,” helmed by Canadian filmmaker Clement Virgo. The film depicts the life story of the pioneering bicycle racer, best known to the world as “Major” Taylor. At the turn of the 20th century, Taylor made history when he became the world’s fastest man, as well as America’s first Black world champion, at the height of the Jim Crow era. Set in the late 1890s and early 1900s, an official description of the film notes taht “Black Cyclone” follows Taylor as...
MOVIES

