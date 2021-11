"Cabaret" was one of my favorite films from the 1970s. The Academy award winning 1972 movie collected a total of 8 Oscars including a Best Actress statuette for Liza Minelli for her wonderful performance as Sally Bowles. Joel Grey received the coveted prize for his memorable performance of the Kit Kat club's master of ceremonies and Bob Fosse won The Best Director nod as the film focuses on the impending Nazi take over of Germany with sub parallel stories focusing on the trials and tribulations of falling in love mixed with a blend of commentary regarding national socialism prior to World War II.

