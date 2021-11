Canonical may be working on introducing systemd to Ubuntu on Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL), according to a post by Ubuntu Desktop Team Technical Leader Didier Roche. Roche's remarks were posted on the Ubuntu Desktop Team Updates two days ago. "PoC of systemd on WSL at startup of an instance," he said, raising hopes (or fears) that the component will be introduced in a future WSL 2 update. The remark was first spotted by Phoronix.

SOFTWARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO