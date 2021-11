(KMAland) -- The 14th week of the 2021-22 sports calendar year is here. I’ve got Seven Points. Point 1: A perfect 3-0 for KMAland teams in championships. One by one they went out, and one by one they came out with championships. CAM beat Easton Valley in a 42-40 thriller, Lewis Central played the game of the year with Xavier in a triple overtime game that finished with a goal-line stand and Harlan did what Harlan does in leaning on their terrific athletes and stalwart offensive and defensive line to claim a 13th championship. I’ve got plenty more to say on all of them.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO