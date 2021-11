Watching the Biden team at work these past months - especially on critical national security matters – reminds me of the poem “Wynken, Blynken, and Nod” by Eugene Field, which we have most likely read to our children at bedtime. Remember that “Wynken, Blynken, and Nod one night - sailed off in a wooden shoe” - and “Wynken and Blynken are two little eyes, and Nod is a little head.”

