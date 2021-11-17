Chiefs Hall of Famer announces cancer diagnosis

Hall of Fame inductee Curley Culp poses with his bust during the 2013 Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Saturday, Aug. 3, 2013, in Canton, Ohio. (AP Photo/David Richard) David Richard

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Chiefs Hall of Famer took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce his cancer diagnosis.

Curley Culp, who played with the Chiefs as left defensive tackle in their Super Bowl IV victory in 1970, announced that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In the announcement, Culp asked for followers and fans to donate to their local cancer organizations to help eradicate the disease.

Culp was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2013. He's a six-time All Pro defensive lineman who played for the Chiefs, Houston Oilers and Detroit Lions.