If you followed Elbow during the early days of the pandemic, you saw the British band create “elbow rooms” online but in real-time. It was new, quieter versions of their older songs, recorded separated by lockdowns but connected via Zoom. They remained busy through 2020 releasing acoustic album “Live at the Ritz.” Flying Dream 1 is all-new material, though the songs are in this same lullaby-like vein, with woodwinds and brushed drumming. Elbow spent lockdown sending each other musical sketches, or “little love notes,” as vocalist Guy Garvey has described them. The band apparently doesn’t talk or chat about anything personal when it’s not in the studio recording, instead keeping up with each other via the music itself.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 4 DAYS AGO