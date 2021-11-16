The 2022 BMW M240i xDrive Is a Sign of Great Things to Come

Headlight technology has come a long way in the last 20 years. Back in the early 2000s, xenon headlamps were the best you could wish for but today, everyone is using LEDs and some are even one step further, with Laser Light. And even though the first version of these new laser headlights were pretty basic, over the last few years this too advanced quite a lot. However, while the first version of laser headlights could only switch between high and low beams, the most recent ones can also adapt to the traffic situation. They create a cone around the cars in front of you, be that on you side on the oncoming traffic side, simply lighting up everything on the road, around the cars. It’s quite spectacular to watch in action. And, so far, U.S. customers have been deprived of such features. It’s not because of BMW though.

