The 2022 BMW M240i xDrive Is a Sign of Great Things to Come

By Brian Silvestro
Road & Track
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the current 3-Series now nearly as big as the old 5-Series from 20 years ago, many believe BMW is giving up on the small, fun two-doors that won the company so many enthusiasts across the past 40-plus years. The 2 Series coupe, introduced in 2013, quelled many of those fears...

BMW BLOG

2022 BMW M240i revs its inline-six engine in several driving modes

We have yet to discover how the new BMW 2 Series Coupe production model is to the drive, and until that moment arrives, a new video of the spicy M240i helps us get acquainted with the noise delivered by the B58. The only 2er to come with an inline-six engine (well, until the next M2 arrives), the M Performance model briefly revved its 3.0-liter engine in a partially empty parking lot.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Most Reliable Car Brand

When Americans buy cars, they often turn to car magazines and well-known research firms for reviews. Usually, these include measures of reliability, price value, acceleration, braking, MPG, and, relatively recently, electronic systems that run safety features and navigation. Among the media and research firms most carefully followed are J.D. Power, Motor Trend, Car and Driver, […]
BMW BLOG

TEST DRIVE: 2022 BMW M3 / M4 Competition xDrive

BMW’s Test Fest is always an exciting event, allowing us to test the full lineup of new BMWs in just one day, on both road and track, in the always-beautiful Palm Springs, California. Some years are better than others, with more new and exciting performance models, and this year was one of those years. There were several thrilling new performance cars at the ready, for us to flog at will, but the ones we were most excited to test were the new BMW M3 and M4 Competition xDrive models.
Truth About Cars

2022 BMW M240i xDrive First Drive: Moving The Needle

BMW has become a bit of a wild card. From confusing naming conventions to controversial styling decisions, the Bavarian automaker has become no stranger to various forms of ridicule lately, particularly from the enthusiast set. With a rich performance history on and off of the track, the company has amassed a fervent fanbase that’s somehow both stuck in the past and impatient for the future.
thedrive

BMW Kneecapped the M550i xDrive's Acceleration, but It's Fixed Now

Early tests found the M550i to be unexpectedly slow, but BMW has now rectified the issue. The BMW M550i xDrive packs a twin-turbo V8 and all-wheel drive into a comfortable four-door car for outrageous performance. However, recent testing by Car and Driver revealed that the acceleration of the sedan wasn't quite up par. Thankfully, reports are in that BMW has looked into the issue, and the missing acceleration will be accounted for in a simple software update.
BMW BLOG

Former BMW M boss confirms standalone model is coming

While some BMW fans might be disappointed by the departure of the former BMW M boss, Markus Flasch, he did leave us with plenty of interesting projects in a very detailed interview about his work. Between many interesting topics, we get to learn more about how the M3 Touring came to be and the challenges of getting a car approved for production. It was also Flasch who finally confirmed, on an official note, that a true standalone BMW M model is coming.
carthrottle.com

G80 BMW M3 xDrive Review: Come At Me Purists, It's Better With AWD

I think it was the point I experienced wheelspin in fourth when sampling the G82 BMW M4 Competition that I started to come round to the idea of the then-incoming xDrive versions of it and the M3. Before then, the idea of an all-wheel drive M3 just didn’t sit right with me. These cars are supposed to be about driver engagement above everything else, and being a bulky car to start with, dumping extra weight on top to turn a traditionally rear-wheel drive car into one with all-wheel drive seemed pretty egregious.
BMW BLOG

Video: BMW M4 Competition xDrive gets reviewed on Piston Heads

The current BMW M4 model is a premiere for the model and the brand. Traditionally, the M3 (and the M4) was a rear-wheel drive business. Now, for the second generation M4, we’re seeing the model offered with all-wheel drive. The big question that remains is: how does that impact the way it drives?
CarBuzz.com

Manhart Fails To Ruin The Sporty BMW M240i

For many, the BMW 2 Series saved what so many love and cherish: compact, rear-wheel-drive BMWs that are genuinely fun to drive. This compact little sports coupe has proven that BMW still knows how to have fun, and it has also proven to be a massive hit with the aftermarket tuning scene. The latest G42 BMW M240i Coupe has now come under the watchful eye of Manhart, a tuning company that is capable of improving BMWs or absolutely ruining them in equal measure. Thankfully, it looks like the former applies here, and not only does Manhart make the M240i look better, but it also gives it a significant power increase. Introducing the MH2 450.
AutoGuide.com

2022 BMW M240i Coupe First Drive Review: Focused on Fun

CAN fuel economy (L/100KM): 10.2/7.4/9.0. Starting Price (USD): $49,545 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (USD): $59,645 (inc. dest.) Starting Price (CAD): $59,430 (inc. dest.) As-Tested Price (CAD): $69,575 (inc. dest.) The 2022 BMW M240i xDrive Coupe—the top trim in the US, and the only one available from launch in Canada—enters a...
BMW BLOG

BMW M2 with M Performance exhaust sounds great at full tilt on Autobahn

Now that the new BMW 2 Series Coupe is out and about, all eyes are on the next M2 expected to come out in 2022. That doesn’t make the “old” F87 any less desirable, especially if the performance coupe is equipped with an M Performance exhaust and its adjustable valves controlled via Bluetooth at the touch of a button.
BMW BLOG

G70 BMW 7 Series to Debut New Version of B58 Engine Among Other Things

BMW is readying its next-generation 7 Series for its release next year and with it will come a suite of new technologies from BMW. While split headlights and Level 3 autonomy are the big headlines, there are some other new tech introductions for the new 7 Series as well. A recent post from Bimmerpost breaks down some of the new features of the upcoming 7 Series and there are some interesting new bits of kit.
BMW BLOG

VIDEO: Joe Achilles Checks Out the BMW M240i

When the BMW 2 Series was first revealed, it drew mixed reactions from the enthusiast crowd. Some liked its new styling, which is said to hark back to the old BMW 2002, and its refreshingly appropriate kidney grille. However, others disliked it, for its funky rear end and its mish-mash of shapes and lines. It as nowhere near as controversial as the 4 Series was but still a bit controversial. If it drives well, though, all will be forgiven. So does it?
Road & Track

The BMW M1 Is an Exotic Free of Compromises

There are cars that are faster. There are cars that handle better at super speeds. There are cars that have more exciting styling. But anytime you want to put an end to the argument of which is the best exotic car in the world, drop the name BMW M1. A hush will fall. . . and most enthusiasts who have had the opportunity to drive a variety of the world’s most exclusive automobiles will nod knowingly. They may disagree eventually with your choice, but they will surely pause to consider their arguments. When you make your living as an automotive journalist, life is an ongoing debate of the merits of various cars, particularly exotic cars. And, for most of us in this profession, the M1 holds a special place.
Road & Track

The BMW E30 M3 Was Born a Legend

Along this Murderers’ Row, the blocky first-gen M3 looks comically friendly. As if Spongebob bumbled into a prison lineup. And by modern standards, the first BMW M3 is gawky; an upright cab atop pillbox hips. Hindsight has been kind to this M3 though, known by its chassis code, “E30”. Because in 2021, only one word springs to mind when you see this car: legendary.
Motor1.com

2022 BMW M240i xDrive Stretches Out In Acceleration Test, Top Speed Run

As with all the other M Performance models, the new M240i xDrive is not a fully fledged M car. That said, in this day and age with just about everyone downsizing and electrifying, we are pleasantly surprised the hot coupe still has a good ol' straight-six engine. BMW resisted the temptation of switching to a four-cylinder engine and keeping the 3.0-liter unit an M2-only affair to justify the flagship's hefty premium.
Road & Track

The EQS Is Mercedes-Benz’s Most Important Car in Decades

Every now and then, a car transcends the whole notion of motoring simply by its existence. That’s the Mercedes-Benz EQS-Class; the first flagship electric luxury sedan from the world’s oldest car maker. And it’s the first built on the new, first-generation electric-native platform. That’s a lot of firsts. Practically speaking, the electric automotive revolution is the exciting business story of our times. Philosophically speaking, it’s Darwin and Adam Smith unbound—capitalist warfare at its most intense. The EQS is all that and more.
Road & Track

The Porsche Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport Is a 500-HP Entry-Level Race Car

If you worry that the modern race car has strayed too far away from its production roots then GT4 is the class for you. While GT3 cars stray further from their road car counterparts every year, the cars that compete in GT4 look, sound, and drive like cars you might actually see on the street. Variations of Porsche's first two takes on the Cayman GT4 have raced in this category since 2016, but a new high watermark for the 718 Cayman line means a new generation of 718 Cayman racer.
BMW BLOG

BMW Adaptive headlights are finally coming to the US

Headlight technology has come a long way in the last 20 years. Back in the early 2000s, xenon headlamps were the best you could wish for but today, everyone is using LEDs and some are even one step further, with Laser Light. And even though the first version of these new laser headlights were pretty basic, over the last few years this too advanced quite a lot. However, while the first version of laser headlights could only switch between high and low beams, the most recent ones can also adapt to the traffic situation. They create a cone around the cars in front of you, be that on you side on the oncoming traffic side, simply lighting up everything on the road, around the cars. It’s quite spectacular to watch in action. And, so far, U.S. customers have been deprived of such features. It’s not because of BMW though.
