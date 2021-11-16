AFR 11-16-2021 Hour 2 | Lincoln Riley responds to LSU rumors

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward was brought to Baton Rouge for one reason -- make the right hires needed to lead the LSU program through the next decade. Woodward's ability to make transformative hires has been his calling card for years. It has only grown during his brief return to the Pelican State with the hires of Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey to lead the women's basketball team and poached Pac-12 Coach of the Year Jay Johnson from the Arizona baseball program.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO