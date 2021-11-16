ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFR 11-16-2021 Hour 2 | Lincoln Riley responds to LSU rumors

1045espn.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn hour two of After Further Review, Matt discusses the Lincoln Riley to LSU...

1045espn.com

The Spun

Lincoln Riley Has Responded To The LSU Job Rumors

In the world of ever-evolving college football coaching rumors, the latest suggests LSU might make a run after Lincoln Riley. The Tigers have plenty to offer. And while Oklahoma’s one of the best jobs in college football, LSU is even better. Reporters pressed Riley on the matter during media availability...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Lincoln Riley brushes off LSU job speculation: 'I coach the University of Oklahoma football team'

LSU football's coaching search is in full swing and Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley is a name circulating among insiders should the Tigers choose to go "big-game hunting" with this hire, according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna. Riley, however, was quick to brush off his name being linked to the vacancy in Baton Rouge when speaking with reporters Tuesday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

LSU coaching search: 'Smoke' around Lincoln Riley as top candidate with Jimbo Fisher, insider says

LSU football's coaching search is in full swing and Oklahoma's Lincoln Riley is a name circulating among insiders should Tigers athletic director choose to go "big-game hunting" with this hire, according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna. Petagna said this week Riley and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher are considered among the top picks for the Tigers before they potentially move to secondary options in the search.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Scarlet Nation

Making the Case: Looking at Lincoln Riley for LSU coaching job

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward was brought to Baton Rouge for one reason -- make the right hires needed to lead the LSU program through the next decade. Woodward's ability to make transformative hires has been his calling card for years. It has only grown during his brief return to the Pelican State with the hires of Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey to lead the women's basketball team and poached Pac-12 Coach of the Year Jay Johnson from the Arizona baseball program.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Lincoln Riley Rumors

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley had to miss this Tuesday’s press conference due to a personal matter. For some reason, college football fans believe his “personal matter” was actually a secret trip to Baton Rouge. The college football world was tracking a flight from Norman, Oklahoma to Baton Rouge, Louisiana earlier...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Lincoln Riley upset with referees, Dave Aranda

Lincoln Riley was upset with both the referees and Baylor coach Dave Aranda over the ending of Saturday’s Oklahoma-Baylor game. The Bears beat Riley’s Sooners 27-14. Baylor was leading 24-14 and the clock was running, meaning they could have taken knees to end the game. But Baylor oddly decided to call a timeout with three seconds left so they could add a field goal.
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllSooners

Oklahoma Coach Lincoln Riley Addresses Absence

Lincoln Riley didn’t attend his press conference or coaches show on Tuesday, so naturally, everyone got curious. “My mom texted me and asked if I was OK,” Riley said Thursday on a video press conference when asked if he had heard all the rumors that began immediately swirling. “That was about it.”
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Sooners coach Lincoln Riley shuts down rumors surrounding absence from weekly press conference

Lincoln Riley quickly shot down the rumors. Oklahoma’s head coach missed his weekly noon press conference and nightly radio show on Tuesday due to “personal matters,” and was replaced by assistant head coach Dennis Simmons for the former. Paired with that, social media speculators found flights tracked from Norman to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, the location of LSU, which is currently without a head coach for the 2022 season.
NORMAN, OK
news9.com

Lincoln Riley Addresses LSU Job Speculation

Lincoln Riley took time to address speculation that he is a candidate for the LSU head coaching position. Riley said, "It's nothing to handle. It's pretty easy. I'm the coach at The University of Oklahoma. You guys know me and how I feel about this place and this program. You know where I stand on that and that hasn't changed."
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Lincoln Riley comments on rumors connecting him to LSU opening

Lincoln Riley has built a perennial Playoff contender at Oklahoma. Yet, his name continues to come up in coaching rumors. On Tuesday, ESPN CFB insider Tom Luginbill said he wouldn’t be surprised if Riley ended up taking over at LSU. Shortly thereafter, Riley was asked about those rumors. He reiterated...
COLLEGE SPORTS

