BOSTON – A Dominican national pleaded guilty today in federal court in Boston to trafficking fentanyl. Eric Encarnacion Medina, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl and one count of distribution of and possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. U.S. District Court Judge Allison D. Burroughs scheduled sentencing for March 2, 2022. Encarnacion Medina was indicted on April 7, 2021.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO