Choosing a college or university is a major decision, particularly when it comes to online education. As a prospective student, you want to ensure that the online school or program you’re selecting is legitimate. You want to ensure that the school’s programs align with your career goals, and that it can offer you a quality education that will set you up for success. Many students worry about the reputation of online degree programs and what employers will think about an online school. You are not alone. One way to certify the credibility and quality of an institution – online or on-campus – is to confirm its accreditation.

COLLEGES ・ 10 DAYS AGO