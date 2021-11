WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan took to Instagram this weekend to post a new photo, showing that he had slimmed down to 275. The former WWE and WCW World Heavyweight Champion wrote, "Back to my 9th grade weight 275lbs brother," which is a few pounds down from 302 lbs he was often billed as during his historic pro wrestling career. The photo comes days after Ric Flair stated on his podcast that "The Hulkster" was dealing with some serious health issues, though "The Nature Boy" declined to go into specific details.

