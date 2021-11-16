ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

My guardian angel and me

By Simone Roberts
Michigan Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoughly a year, one month and four days ago, I lost a guardian angel. This would be my first time battling grief. This angel’s house smelled of cooked meals, sounded like laughter and always felt like love. This angel is my grandmother, a person I wish and pray almost...

www.michigandaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Michigan Daily

Finding comfort

When I turned twelve, I moved to a little town in southwest Michigan. Prior to that, I was used to switching schools every two years due to my parents’ work, so when I learned that this little town was the final destination, I was disappointed. I had dreamed my whole life to be able to finally settle down in one place, to not have to get used to a new environment, learn new names and try to navigate the place on my own. However, these weren’t really big issues there. My middle school was just across the street from my high school and my house only a ten-minute walk down the street. My best friend lived two houses down from me, and my other best friend, at the end of our same neighborhood. My dentist was right behind my high school, my bank right in front of it, and my doctor right next to them. My first job was an ice cream place which was a 5-minute drive from my house and a 2-minute walk away from the second job I picked up after I quit the first. The store was the only option for me and my friends to hang out outside the house other than the beach where we could only go in the summer. There is no place I haven’t seen in the eight years I’ve lived there and I’m pretty sure I can name every single person by name and last name.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

The problem with being loved

Every once in a while, more than I want, I sit alone in my room with dread — not because I’m tired from getting four hours of sleep the previous night or because I’m stressed from my 10 unwatched lectures that I promised myself I would get through by the end of the day. Quite the opposite actually. Because I spent the day before with my friends. Sitting next to them trying to do homework, but instead talking the entire time. Because I felt wanted. Because with my friends, I feel loved and without them, I feel lost. And sitting alone in my room I realize how much I hate myself for needing that love. How much I desperately crave that feeling of being loved. And how much I am willing to do to experience that love.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
New York Post

Elvis Presley got erection filming ‘Girls! Girls! Girls!’ — and it wasn’t edited out

Elvis Presley was well-known for making the women swoon with his moves. However, the King of Rock and Roll apparently turned himself on as well after getting “excited” while shooting a dance scene with actress Laurel Goodwin during the 1962 musical comedy “Girls! Girls! Girls!” The steamy scene was described in “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” a memoir by Presley’s former manager, Joe Esposito.
MUSIC
The Independent

Atlanta influencers with eight children found dead in murder-suicide, police say

A married couple has left behind eight children after they died in a murder-suicide just six months after moving to Atlanta, Georgia to expand their businesses. Keianna Burns, 44, and Ronnell Burns, 46, were home alone on 6 November just before 9pm when Ms Burns shot her husband to death and then killed herself with the weapon, police have said. Ms Burns posted a video of herself singing and dancing with one of her children just hours before the shootings. Police said the child was with a relative when the couple died. “I’m asking you one thing, because I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guardian Angel#Thanksgiving#My Joy#Depression#Facetimed
TVShowsAce

Robyn Brown ‘Acting’ Sympathetic, Christine Let’s Loose

Is Sister Wives star Robyn Brown sympathetic to the plural family’s struggles? Plus, Christine lets her frustrations loose in Season 16. Keep reading for all the details about the explosive new trailer. Season 16 to document Christine Brown leaving plural family?. Christine Brown couldn’t wait to announce the end of...
TV SERIES
faithit

Dear Future Daughter-in-Law: “You Won’t Complete Him”

I am committed to raising my son to be independent and never to look to you to be his mother, because I will have stood in that role well. I vow to be fully present for him. To teach him what he needs to know about women and how special they are. I promise to raise him in such a way that he always remembers you are someone’s daughter and that you belonged to him after you belonged to God and your parents.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
TVShowsAce

Husband Caleb Brush Has Maddie Brown Stressed And Nervous

Sister Wives star Maddie Brown is stressed and nervous, thanks to her husband, Caleb Brush. Keep reading to find out about this and more. Madison Brown is Kody and Janelle Brown’s second child. She and Caleb Brush tied the knot on June 4, 2016. The couple’s ceremony was in Bozeman, Montana, and full of family. Multiple reports indicate that Maddie and Caleb intend to have a monogamous relationship.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Parents' tribute to Grand Canyon crash brothers

The parents of two brothers who were among five Britons killed in a Grand Canyon helicopter crash said they "put a smile on everyone's face". Stuart and Jason Hill, 30 and 32, from Worthing, died with Stuart's girlfriend Becky Dobson, 27, in February 2018. Their friends, Ellie Udall, from Worthing,...
ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy