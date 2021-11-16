ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

This 3-In-1 Innovative Spinning Mop Leaves Your Home Spotless

TMZ.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. If you're sick and tired of using a ton of expensive cleaning tools and getting lackluster results -- we might just have a solution ... to keep...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

5 Recalled Grocery Items to Check Your Kitchen for ASAP

The holiday season is upon us, a time when your grocery list is longer because it's filled with everything you need for a feast. But anyone who recently returned from Costco, Trader Joe's, Walmart, and other supermarkets should check their kitchen pantries, refrigerators, and freezers because of several serious recalls.
FOOD SAFETY
103.7 THE LOON

Who Knew? Unplug This Appliance When Not In Use

Funny, how I've gone through my entire life using this appliance and never thought to unplug it when I wasn't using it. But, like they say, you learn something new every day. This family in Glyndon, Minnesota found this out the hard way. According to Valley News Live, a mother in Glyndon, a small town about 12 miles east of Moorhead, Minnesota, was outside with her kids when she heard the faint sounds of her smoke alarms beeping inside the house.
GLYNDON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mops#Tmz#Elicto
Bay News 9

It's time to spin your ceiling fan the other way

If you have a ceiling fan, turn it on and look up at it. Which direction are the blades spinning? If they’re going counterclockwise, it’s time to change direction. Counterclockwise-turning fans give a cooling breeze. Changing the fan's spin direction can lower your energy bill. Get the most out of...
Beaumont Enterprise

This 3-in-1 ThermoTorch flashlight keeps your hands warm and devices charged

How I envy those stuck in a home without power right now. When else could you take advantage of all this Celestron Elements ThermoTorch 5 Flashlight has to offer? Now more than half off its original price, this multifunctional water-resistant 3-in-1 flashlight features a built-in hand warmer and power bank and it’s all yours for $31.73 from REI.
ELECTRONICS
momblogsociety.com

3 Tips for Choosing a New Thermostat for Your Home

It might be the last thing in your home you ever think about repairing or replacing, but your home’s thermostat is crucial to keeping you warm through the winter and cool through the summer. However, thermostat technology is constantly changing, ranging from the traditional dial on your wall to a more tech-savvy smart version that can be controlled via an app. Here are a few things to keep in mind as you choose the right thermostat for your new home.
ELECTRONICS
12tomatoes.com

DIY Simmer Pot Leaves Your Home Smelling Like Christmas

The holiday season is upon us and we are already preparing our homes accordingly. We love to make our homes nice and cozy during this time of year, as we all do. The weather is starting to get much chillier. Once we are inside for the day, we are all the way inside. You can’t pry out of our cozy homes, no matter how hard you try.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
theislandnow.com

Earth Matters: Leave your leaves

Aaaah, fall, the sweet smell of leaf blowers wafts through the air. I inhale tiny particles of all sorts of pollutants in the dust cloud created by the blowing and am rattled by the seemingly endless drilling noise of the leaf blower. Inhalation of these particulates is linked to mortality, hospital admissions, respiratory symptoms, illness and changes in lung function.
ENVIRONMENT
KTEN.com

3 Beautiful Countertops For Your Home

Originally Posted On: https://www.agmarble.com/3-beautiful-countertops-long-island/. A beautiful countertop is the hallmark of an attractive bathroom or kitchen design. It’s a long-lasting investment for you and your lifestyle. If you want to find one for your home, try to get one based on your needs and daily routine. Countertops Long Island is...
INTERIOR DESIGN
TMZ.com

Check Out This Price-Dropped Multifunctional Cast Aluminum Pan

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Curtis Stone obviously knows what he's doing in the kitchen, and now you can too (at least on the surface) ... because the guy's got his own line of cookware up for grabs. Start whipping...
SHOPPING
probuilder.com

3 Home Building Innovations You Have to See

On Horizon TV this week: Editor Rich Binsacca presents three industry innovations for workplace efficiency. From a robotic arm for concrete block jobs to virtual apps for sales and inspections, these tools are specifically designed to assist industry professionals. Watch the full classic interview below.
HOME & GARDEN
kvrr.com

Melinda’s Garden Moment: Math Spins In Your Garden

What do math, nature and gardening have in common? The Fibonacci Spiral. In math the Fibonacci sequence of numbers goes 0,1,1,2,3,5,8,13 and continues indefinitely. This sequence is derived by adding the two previous numbers. If you square each number, align the squares into a rectangle and connect them with a...
GARDENING
The Weather Channel

Get $20 off this cordless spinning mop as a Black Friday Doorbuster deal!

This product was selected by StackCommerce, which created this article. The products are not endorsed by the Weather.com editorial team. If you buy something through these links, Weather.com will get a small share of revenue from your purchase. With winter coming down the pike and the prospect of staying inside...
SHOPPING
SPY

Keep Your Bags Safe and Stylish With The Best Luggage Tags

Everyone’s travel fever is at an all-time high, and now that temperatures are dropping, people are craving a holiday more than ever. After all, nothing is more exciting than hopping off a plane to a new and exotic place. For many of us, it’s been a while since the last trip, so it’s time to check all the necessary items off your travel accessory list. A major part of that is finding the best luggage tag for your travel needs. What Info To Put On A Luggage Tag Don’t overshare or make things too complicated – the goal of this tag is...
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KSN.com

KSN Storm Track 3 Digital Extra: What to do with fallen leaves in your yard

As the Kansas winds pick up during the fall season, these gusty conditions help to shake the leaves loose from the trees resulting in golden piles in your backyard. Many are eager to pull out the rakes or the leaf blowers to keep lawns picked up. While bagging up leaves for collection is the main way many folks take care of fall leaves, there are also other creative ways to recycle autumn leaves that can enrich your soil for next spring.
ENVIRONMENT
bungalower

House of the Day: 3/1 Colonialtown home asking $382,000

This three-bedroom, one-bathroom home is located at 1312 Georgia Boulevard [GMap] in Colonialtown North, sandwiched between both the Mills 50 Main Street District and Audubon Park. This 1,116 SF home features a one-car garage and a private, tucked-away covered porch. The home also features a mudroom, a kitchen with a...
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy