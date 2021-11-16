FOX 12 FORECAST - LOTS OF CLOUDS THURSDAY, MOST RAIN FALLS LATE

CHICAGO (CBS) — Slight chance of an early morning shower as a cold front moves into the Chicago area. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Above normal temps. A reinforcing cold front moves through this evening.
The cold air from these fronts settles in on Monday and leaves us with sunshine but a high temperature only in the mid-30s.
November 21Norm- 46Sat- 50Today- 49Sunrise- 6:49am
ForecastToday- an isolated morning shower then decreasing clouds and breezy. Hi of 49. SW winds become NW this afternoon, gusting to 35 mph.
Tonight- clear and cold, 20Monday- sunny and cold. Hi near 34.
Enjoy today, cold is on the way!
AM showers, then sun, then cold.
Sunny breezy and mild but getting colder!
