Environment

FOX 12 FORECAST - LOTS OF CLOUDS THURSDAY, MOST RAIN FALLS LATE

By Mark Nelsen
kptv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday, Nov. 17th, 3:30 P.M. Any dry day in November is a “good” day so today would be one of those days. Temperatures reached 50 degrees and skies have been partly cloudy, but the most obvious weather has been the...

www.kptv.com

Weather
Environment
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Thanksgiving Week Forecast Has A Little Of Everything

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you’re traveling or staying home for the Thanksgiving holiday, you’ll need to prepare for this week’s changing weather. On Monday, there is a chance of morning rain showers and wet roads as a cold front sweeps past our area. Skies will begin clearing late in the day leaving us with much colder and windy conditions at night. Tuesday will be the coldest day of the week and possibly of the season so far. Highs will hover in the low 40’s as gusty northwest winds produce wind chills in the 30’s.    Overall, it will be a raw day with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Colder Temps On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — Slight chance of an early morning shower as a cold front moves into the Chicago area. Becoming mostly sunny and breezy. Above normal temps. A reinforcing cold front moves through this evening. The cold air from these fronts settles in on Monday and leaves us with sunshine but a high temperature only in the mid-30s. November 21Norm- 46Sat- 50Today- 49Sunrise- 6:49am ForecastToday- an isolated morning shower then decreasing clouds and breezy. Hi of 49. SW winds become NW this afternoon, gusting to 35 mph. Tonight- clear and cold, 20Monday- sunny and cold. Hi near 34. Enjoy today, cold is on the way! AM showers, then sun, then cold. Sunny breezy and mild but getting colder!
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Soggy Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as cold as yesterday morning waking up.  Winds out of the south ahead of an area of low pressure will keep our temperatures seasonable. Widespread light rain arrives around 11:00 a.m. and will last through the evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) During the night as temperatures fall, we could see a few flakes for Monday morning but little to no accumulation is expected. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most of the light rain and snow mix will be east along the ridges. We kick off the work week with high temperatures only in the upper 30s, but it will stay mainly...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: More Temperature Ups And Downs On The Way

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cooler air will arrive in the Chicago area Sunday night, but more ups and downs are on the way. Sunday night will be mostly clear and breezy. Low temperatures will reach 20 degrees. Monday will be sunny with a high temperature of 36 degrees. Clear skies will continue until Wednesday as temperatures rise. Thanksgiving will bring a chance of showers with cooler air making a return.
CHICAGO, IL

