Oklahoma City, OK

Police Search For Suspect After NW OKC Car Wash Shooting Turned Deadly

By Clayton Cummins
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
The Oklahoma City Police Department is hoping someone recognizes a suspect in surveillance footage who shot another man at a metro car wash.

On May 31, officers arrived to a car wash in the 1700 block of North Meridian Avenue. When they arrived, a man was found shot in the leg.

Police said the victim, Vincent Wright, 55, was shot in the leg by a suspect who was attempting to steal his truck bed cover.

Wright and another man confronted the suspect, and that is when things went horribly wrong.

“At some point the suspect pulled out a gun and began shooting at the victim, (he) shot him in the leg,” said Oklahoma City police Master Sgt. Gary Knight. “The suspect fled the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital.”

Wright initially survived the shooting, but later died due to complications.

The suspect fled the scene in a truck, possibly a 2006 Chevy Silverado with black taillights and chrome rims, and went north on Meridian.

Police hope the surveillance video is key to making an arrest.

“In this case, it’s the only set of eyes we have. We don’t have an independent witness there. We only have the surveillance video,” said Knight. “It’s pretty good video. We’re hoping somebody can see it and help us out with who the suspect is.”

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Oklahoma City Police homicide tip line at 405-297-1200. Tips may remain anonymous.

