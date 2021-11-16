ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn football vs South Carolina betting line plummets

By Lance Dawe
 10 days ago
I am very concerned about this weekend’s game.

Auburn will be operating without quarterback Bo Nix and kicker Anders Carlson for the remainder of the season. In steps LSU transfer TJ Finley, who led Auburn to victory in their homecoming game against Georgia State.

Initially, when the line opened earlier this week, Auburn was a double-digit favorite over South Carolina. But since the confirmation of Nix’s injury, the lines have been plummetting.

Line: Auburn (-7.5)

Over/Under: 44.5

Money Line: Auburn (-340) Texas A&M (+260)

Auburn opened as a -10.5 point favorite, but within the span of 36 hours, the line has dropped by three points. Everything in regards to winning the division and potentially beating Alabama has been thrown out the window. At this point, the goal is to survive and keep the locker room intact. I’m curious to see if Harsin can get his team to play hard this weekend instead of folding.

