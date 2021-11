If you’re like me and currently roster Austin Ekeler on your fantasy team, you’re likely expecting a big week against one of the worst rushing defenses in the NFL. You might be asking, “Michael, why didn’t Ekeler put up big rushing numbers against the Vikings? They were also bad!” Well, when the offense is inefficient out of the gate and finds themselves down early, they’re going to ditch the run pretty quickly. This is essentially what happened on Sunday and was only turbo’d into existence following Herbert’s interception. Even when down just a score, running becomes less prevalent because they know other teams can speed up the game by running the football on them. The Chargers can’t risk running it as well which only speeds things up further.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO