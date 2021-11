It has been nearly 50 years since disability activists in San Francisco took over a federal building for 28 days to force the signing of Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act.1 This legislation established the rights of people with disabilities against discrimination in programs receiving federal funds. By 1990, disability activists were literally crawling up the steps of the U.S. Capitol to demand civil rights legislation for disabled people.2 This resulted in the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which celebrated its 31st anniversary in July 2021. Yet even with these laws’ protections, the lack of access and equity for people with disabilities—particularly those who are multiply marginalized—was put in sharp focus by their treatment during the COVID-19 pandemic.

