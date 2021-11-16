ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP-majority court chosen to consider Biden vaccine mandate

By GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press
APG of Wisconsin
 5 days ago

Challenges to President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers will...

www.apg-wi.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Virginia Mercury

Voters may have elected Biden to be ‘normal’, but they also need action

In the fallout over this month’s crushing elections, Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger took President Joe Biden to task: “Nobody elected him to be F.D.R.,” she snipped to The New York Times. “They elected him to be normal and stop the chaos.” Biden, of course, won a solid victory over Donald Trump, but nothing close to […] The post Voters may have elected Biden to be ‘normal’, but they also need action appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Top US Republican delays vote on Biden agenda with nine-hour rant

House Democrats postponed to Friday a vote on US President Joe Biden's historic package of social welfare reforms as the leader of the minority Republicans' nine-hour speech drew mockery and frustrated their efforts. Kevin McCarthy was supposed to talk for one minute ahead of a Thursday evening vote in the lower chamber of Congress to advance the $1.8 trillion Build Back Better Act as he took the floor just after 8:30 pm (0130 GMT). But he stopped speaking at about 05:10 am (1010 GMT) after tackling everything from Biden's spending to the Afghanistan withdrawal, travel to Europe, Elon Musk, Abraham Lincoln, the Hallmark Channel, the Nobel Peace Prize and the artwork hanging in his office. Unlike the Senate, the House doesn't have a "filibuster" that allows the minority to scupper legislation by talking for hours, and the vote was merely postponed until 8:00 am.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Mandate#Republicans#Covid 19 Vaccine#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Biden approval hits new low of 36% as Democrats try to push major legislation over the finish line

President Joe Biden faces his lowest level of approval from Americans yet as his party seeks to push a bill full of the party’s legislative priorities over the finish line on Capitol Hill, according to a new poll.In a Quinnipiac University poll published on Thursday and taken 11-15 November, just 36 per cent of US adults said that Mr Biden was doing a good job as president. Fifty-three per cent said they disapproved of his job performance.The poll broke down Mr Biden’s handling of specific issues for respondents and asked their opinion of the president’s management of each one...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
WOLF

GOP introducing measures to kill Biden vaccine mandate for private businesses

WASHINGTON (TND) — Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., said that he and the rest of his Senate Republican colleagues, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will formally introduce legislative measures Wednesday to nullify the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private businesses. The emergency temporary standard (ETS), which was slated to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
bridgemi.com

Michigan GOP backs lawsuit to block Biden vaccine mandate

LANSING — Michigan's Republican-led Legislature on Wednesday threw support behind a federal lawsuit seeking to block President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine or testing mandate for private employers. In a legal brief filed with the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, GOP attorneys called Biden's emergency mandate an "unjustified expansion of...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy