With the Green Bay Packers offense and special teams struggling big time, their defense stepped up to the plate and hit a home run. Fans of Wisconsin sports teams saw a familiar script on Sunday afternoon. An anemic offense that could hardly move the football and struggled to get out of their own way. A dominant ground game and a quarterback who looked out of his element. And an elite defense who dominated most of the game. Only this time it was the Packers instead of the Wisconsin Football team.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO