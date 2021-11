Answer: Feeding and watching birds is an enjoyable and rewarding hobby. To help birds survive our harsh winters and increase your viewing enjoyment during our cold, snowy months, the arrangement of your feeders and the food you offer should be modified for winter. You may want to place a group of feeders close to your house so they are easy to access when the snow gets deep. If they are too close and you are experiencing bird-window collisions, try stick-on window feeders or place the feeders 1-2 feet from the window. Cluster a group of three to four feeders and have a ground feeding site. The most effective bird feeders are platform or tray, hopper-style and cylindrical. A very important component to taking care of birds during the winter is to provide them with water in a heated bird bath.

