Michael Clay has Helped put "Special" Back in Special Teams Play

The Dallas Cowboys expected their Sunday showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs would turn into a shootout. What they got instead was a beat down. The Chiefs’ ongoing revival has not been as much about their still struggling offense as it has their suddenly dominating defense. Defense is not often what you think of when you ponder an Andy Reid-coached team but the Chiefs’ four-game winning streak that continued Sunday with a 19-9 victory over Dallas, has been a direct result of Steve Spagnuolo’s transformative work with a defense that seemed to be in tatters early in the season.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO