Video Games

Dying Light 2 is shaping up to be the next great character-driven RPG

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs I sat down to play Dying Light 2 a few weeks ago, I wasn’t quite sure what I was in for. A game that is releasing seven years after the original, and one that has been marred by delays, I could have been in for a meaty, exciting sequel to...

pocketgamer.com

The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross welcomes characters from The King of Fighters ’98 once again to the hit cinematic adventure RPG

Netmarble has just announced that their popular RPG The Seven Deadly Sins: Grand Cross is collaborating with the acclaimed Japanese game The King of Fighters ’98. This isn’t a new collaboration as the two franchises have crossed paths before, and just like the previous time, it will also feature fan-favourite fighters and content.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Grim and gritty tactics RPG Wartales will be playable next month

During this weekend's MIX Next digital showcase for upcoming indie games, a release date for mercenary company simulator Wartales was announced. This gritty epic from the makers of Northgard will arrive in Early Access on Wednesday, December 1. Wartales is a tactics game about managing a band of mercenaries in...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Bullet Hell RPG Archvale Will Be Released Next Month

Archvale, a hybrid RPG and bullet hell shooter, will be released on December 2 for Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and PC. Available on both Humble Store and Steam, the game will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass for console and PC. If you want to try before you buy,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Pokemon Unite Teases Decidueye Being the Next Character

It looks like the next new character coming to Pokemon Unite is the grass/ghost type Gen 7 starter Decidueye. Check out the first teaser!. With hundreds of Pokemon to choose from, deciding which beloved monster to put into Pokemon Unite must be a pretty hard choice. Following the launch roster,...
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is out now

After almost a year of silence, Riot announced that Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is out now on all platforms. Marking the first push from Riot into the console space, Ruined King is a turn-based RPG featuring six well-known League of Legends champions: Miss Fortune, Illaoi, Braum, Pyke, Ahri, and Yasuo.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Mercenary managing RPG Wartales arrives in early access next month

Wartales, the next game from Northgard developers Shiro Games, is coming to early access on December 1st. It's an open-world RPG set in a plague-ravaged medieval world, where you'll lead a pack of mercenaries as you all try to survive. I played the demo this summer, and it's good! It's a simple ye olde setting, no magic or wizards, but also has no main quests to bog you down. You're free to follow little story threads as you please, or just exist in the harsh world with your merc pals.
VIDEO GAMES
bloody-disgusting.com

[Trailer] Cyberpunk Horror RPG ‘Mechajammer’ Arrives on PC Next Month

We could all use more cyberpunk horror these days, and publisher Modern Wolf and developer Whalenought Studios aim to deliver with their upcoming title Mechajammer. The RPG will launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on December 2. Set on an “off-world grindhouse jungle colony”, the story...
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Halo Infinite Craig easter egg immortalises the Brute as a rock star

After Halo Infinite‘s campaign gameplay debut last Summer, the star of the show ended up being Craig, rather than Master Chief himself. Well, after revealing a glow up for the enemy earlier this year, it appears 343 have built a story for Craig within the game’s campaign told via a memorial easter egg.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Halo Infinite cross-play: how to play with friends across platforms

There’s something so nostalgic about Halo. Whether it’s getting to use the trusty Battle Rifle again or seeing the sight of four Spartans work together to capture the flag, there’s nothing quite like it in the world of competitive FPS games. And now, thanks to Halo Infinite cross-play, we can enjoy that nostalgia hit with friends, regardless of the platform they play on.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Halo Infinite Forge mode release date, leaks, and more

Everyone knows that any Halo game worth its salt has to have a dedicated Halo Forge mode. With near-endless customisation at your fingertips, Spartans have long been able to create their own custom Halo experiences using the editing tools made available to them by developer 343 Industries in-game. 343 has...
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Scalebound director explains why the action RPG never saw the light of day

Scalebound director Hideki Kamiya has explained why the Xbox RPG never saw the light of day and apologizes to Microsoft and fans for failing to deliver it. In an interview with Cutscenes, Kamiya discusses his career at PlatinumGames as well as his previous work on the WiiU game The Wonderful 101 and Scalebound, which was originally meant to be an action RPG for Xbox One before it was canceled in 2017.
VIDEO GAMES
TVOvermind

The Rundown on 10 Great D&D Character Classes

When it comes to crafting a D&D party there are a few things to realize that a lot of people try to wave off as if they won’t happen. One is that your party will likely break apart from time to time as people will want to go different ways and, as anyone who’s ever played would realize, this is a really bad idea. But the point of the whole game is to have fun, and to do that, understanding the classes and how they’re meant to work within a party is kind of important. Putting a paladin in with a group of rogues and barbarians might not be the best idea, but it would certainly be interesting. Or, putting a single cleric in with a bunch of marauding barbarians would be fun, but definitely taxing on the poor cleric since they are essentially one of the only real healers in the bunch. The bottom line is, if you really want to have fun with this game, you’ll find a way to create a balanced party, with a cleric hopefully since otherwise, your party might have to steal or earn healing potions in a big way depending on how sound your battle plans are. Let’s get into talking about the classes so that you’ll have a slightly better idea. Here are ten of the most common classes in Dungeons and Dragons, and what their main role is in the party.
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

‘Elden Ring’ is shaping up to be a dream come true

There’s an old phrase used to describe the ambition of open-world games, and it goes something like, “See that mountain? You can go to it.”. The phrase was popularized when “Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” was released in 2011. Now, in 2021, many games offer this. And so, what matters isn’t whether you can see and go someplace, but rather exactly what you see, and where you’re going. This is why “Elden Ring” by From Software has become the most highly anticipated game in years: The creators of “Dark Souls” are master architects of wondrous, foreboding and magical places to see and go. It’s why anyone who experiences these games finds them unforgettable.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Disgaea RPG

Disgaea RPG is a role-playing video game developed and published by ForwardWorks and Nippon Ichi Software. In the west, it is published by Boltrend Games. The Netherworld, a place deeper than the deepest ocean and darker than the darkest cave. It’s a chaotic world ruled by demons, monsters, and Overlords. No one knows quite where to find it. But now this dark place will open to all the players. Enter the Netherworld, try to raise the Strongest Overlord on a strange but exciting adventure.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Halo Infinite update – the latest multiplayer patch notes

Halo Infinite updates will now start rolling out as the multiplayer mode has gone live early ahead of the campaign’s December 8, 2021 release date. With Halo Infinite ranks to chase, a battle pass to rank up in Season 1, and a collection of playlists to get stuck into, 343 Industries has its work cut out to keep the world of Halo Infinite fair and balanced for all.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Here’s how to fix the Battlefield 2042 black screen on launch problem

Battlefield 2042 officially releases today, opening the gates to players who didn’t pre-order the game for the first time. However, new players are already struggling to get past the menu due to a Battlefield 2042 black screen on launch. This pesky bug happens just after the first loading screen and...
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Cyberpunk 2077 isn’t coming to Game Pass, according to CD Projekt Red

19/11/21 10:12 CD Projekt Red has told VGC that “there are no Game Pass plans for Cyberpunk 2077”. We have updated the article to reflect this comment. Cyberpunk 2077 was thought to be heading to Game Pass soon after eagle-eyed fans spotted a frame from the game in a new Microsoft trailer. The trailer, which was released yesterday to celebrate the launch of Cloud gaming support for Xbox consoles, included a small snippet from an old Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown start time, rewards, and more

When can we expect the Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown start time? As one of the events announced early by 343 Industries, Season 1 of the first-person shooter will keep things fresh and exciting with a collection of Event Passes to work your way through during each new limited-time event. As...
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Jump Force is leaving digital stores, but here’s where you can still buy it

Ora-ora-ora – Detroit Smash! Don’t mind that, that’s just the sound of Jotaro Kujo from JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders fighting All Might from My Hero Academia in the iconic fighting game that is Jump Force. Sadly, that dazzling spectacle is one that many fans may miss out on due to the fact that Bandai Namco will be delisting this game from all digital stores on February 8, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

