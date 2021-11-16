ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let's Get Physical: Eagles Go Old-School

Yardbarker
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the Eagles’ less-than auspicious start to the 2021 season Nick Sirianni took his share of hits. Of all the barbs the rookie head coach endured, ranging from the usual and cliched fare of unprepared and overmatched, stood one which the head coach took to heart. Sirianni didn’t like...

inquirer.com

Peyton and Eli Manning skipping ‘Monday Night Football’ this week after their curse claimed another NFL player

It looks like the Madden Curse has some competition, thanks to Hall of Famer Peyton Manning and his younger brother, Eli. Since the launch of their Monday Night Football alternate telecast this season on ESPN2, the Manning brothers have featured six current NFL players as guests. In every case, that player and his team have gone on to lose the following week — a notable streak in a league that’s often a prisoner to superstition.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Incredible Video Of Eagles Fan Is Going Viral

Philadelphia Eagles fans have a certain reputation around the NFL. In the “City of Brotherly Love,” that love usually doesn’t extend to opposing teams or officials. In this case, one of the Philly faithful wasn’t happy with a call made by the referees. Eagles defensive tackle Javon Hargrave broke through...
NFL
Person
Michael Clay
The Spun

Eagles, Steelers Reportedly Discussed Blockbuster Trade

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly discussed a major trade at the deadline earlier this week. Philadelphia star defensive lineman Fletcher Cox remained with the NFC East franchise, despite being mentioned in trade rumors throughout the season. However, while the Eagles held onto Cox, they reportedly discussed a...
NFL
NBC Sports

What are Eagles going to do about Derek Barnett's lack of discipline?

Derek Barnett had gone four straight games without a penalty. Pretty impressive. All good things must come to an end. Barnett's four-game penalty-free streak ended Sunday with a costly 3rd-down offsides that turned a 3rd-and-6 into an easily converted 3rd-and-1 and helped lead to a Chargers 4th-quarter touchdown in a game the Eagles ultimately lost by three points.
NFL
LehighValleyLive.com

What’s going on with the Eagles defense? (Podcast)

After starting strong in the first two games of the season, the Eagles defense has had issues stopping opposing offenses, failing to get sacks on quarterbacks as it used to in previous seasons while allowing a lot of passes underneath. Five quarterbacks have completed more than 80% of their passes...
NFL
CBS Philly

Eagles Sign Dallas Goedert To 4-Year, $59 Million Contract Extension

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles agreed to a four-year contract extension with tight end Dallas Goedert on Friday, the team announced. NFL Network first reported the news.  Roster Move: Eagles and TE Dallas Goedert have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension through 2025. pic.twitter.com/puAjtQYpft — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 19, 2021 Goedert was set to become a free agent after this season, but now he’ll be in Philadelphia through 2025. ESPN reports the contract is worth $59 million, including $35.7 million that’s guaranteed.  Compensation update: Eagles gave Dallas Goedert a four-year, $59 million extension that includes $35.7 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2021 According to NFL Network, the deal ranks top three amongst tight ends on an average per-year basis. Goedert, a second-round pick out of South Dakota State in 2018, has 29 catches for 429 receiving yards and two touchdowns this season.  The Eagles (4-6) will play the New Orleans Saints (5-4) on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m.
NFL
Yardbarker

Jalen Hurts Completes Historic Day with Late TD to Seal Win

Avonte Maddox is on the sideline when Jalen Hurts is on the field. Still, the cornerback can’t take his eyes off the quarterback. “I always watch Jalen,” said Maddox after the Eagles whipped the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, 40-29, at Lincoln Financial Field. “I’m looking at the Jumbotron.”. So,...
NFL
Yardbarker

Playoffs?! Could this 2021 Eagles team actually get in?

Yes, it is possible. After starting the year 2-5, the 2021 Philadelphia Eagles have a real shot at making the playoffs. Wasn’t this supposed to be a rebuilding year? The seven-team playoff structure will play heavily to Philadelphia’s advantage this year. With the easiest remaining schedule in the NFC, who can stop us? What teams could take those spots, and will they get it over the birds?
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles rally behind revised coaching plan to beat Saints, 40-29

It was only about a month ago when media rumors were snowballing that rookie head coach Nick Sirianni was overmatched, overwhelmed and on the verge of losing his locker room. But a curious thing happened— instead of ridiculing their head coach for his early playcalling struggles and pollyanna flower power coach-speak, the players kept buying into his intense focus on the fundamentals in practice. Apparently they have grown through the turbulence to believe in their coaching. They’re starting to play for this guy.
NFL
Yardbarker

Cowboys in KC: Insult to Injuries

The Dallas Cowboys’ timing couldn’t be worse after their 19-9 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Tyron Smith still can’t get past a nagging ankle injury. Amari Cooper is on the COVID-19 reserve list. CeeDee Lamb now has a head injury. Demarcus Lawrence is still trying to work his way...
NFL
Yardbarker

Eagles Stock Market: Running Game Continues to Dominate

You can only knock down what’s in front of you and the Eagles did exactly that Sunday, routing a banged-up and short-handed New Orleans team, 40-29. The win was the first home win of the season for the 5-6 Eagles, the first in nearly a calendar year at Lincoln Financial Field, and No. 1 at the Linc in the Nick Sirianni era. The last time Philadelphia won at Lincoln Financial Field was on Dec. 13 of last year when it also beat the Saints, 24-21.
