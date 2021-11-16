ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IEA: Global Oil Inventories Rose In October

By Charles Kennedy
OilPrice.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter hitting a six-year low in September, commercial oil stocks in OECD countries showed a marginal build in October, suggesting that the months of hefty inventory draws globally may be over, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday. In its closely watched Oil Market Report for November, the...

OilPrice.com

Biden Asks The World For Help Easing The Global Energy Crisis

Oil prices have fallen below a key psychological barrier on news that Biden is trying to persuade a number of countries to release crude from their Strategic Petroleum Reserves. Biden's highly unusual move comes just months after he made another request to OPEC+ to boost production so as to tame...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Biden's bluff drags oil prices down

Oil prices have continued to fall this week as rumors of President Biden tapping into US oil reserves combined with a resurgence in covid cases in Europe created fresh bearish sentiment. Resurgent Covid fears triggered by a fresh surge in European cases weighed on oil prices this week, dragging the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Saudi Retains Top Spot among China Oil Suppliers

Saudi Arabia has remained China’s number-one crude oil supplier, customs data for October has shown, per a Reuters report. Saudi oil exports to China during that month were up by 19.5 percent from a year earlier, averaging 1.67 million barrels daily. While up on the year, this was down on September, when Saudi exports to China totaled 1.94 million bpd.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Goldman Sachs: Oil Price Plunge Is Not Justified By Fundamentals

The recent oil price decline is not justified by fundamentals, Goldman Sachs says, keeping its estimate of Brent averaging $85 per barrel in Q4. The move lower in oil prices so far this month has been excessive amid overblown worries about a strategic petroleum reserve (SPR) release and a hit to demand from the COVID resurgence in Europe and the United States, the U.S. investment bank said in a note to clients carried by Argus.
TRAFFIC
FOX2548 & WIProud

Crude Oil Prices Drop to Lowest in 6 Weeks

I’m Clinton Griffiths with today’s AgDay Minute. This could help prices at the pump…oil prices drop below 80-dollars a barrel. It’s now at its lowest level in six weeks. It comes after OPEC and the International Energy Agency warned of an impending oversupply. There are also rising coronavirus cases in Europe, and that’s increasing the […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

How A Biden SPR Release Will Send Oil Prices Even Higher In 2022

Bloomberg is out with a surprisingly objective article ("surprising" because it goes against the very "green" ideology espoused by both the media company's billionaire owner and the Biden administration) titled "Biden’s Remedy for High Gasoline Prices: Blame Oil Companies" which echoes what we said yesterday, yet which does not address the elephant in the room, namely that while Biden is (of course) scapegoating someone for his own failures, the solution remains just one: some form of SPR release or "volume exchange" (as JPM explained yesterday).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

When Will Oil Supply Overtake Demand?

- The ongoing US-OPEC public spat continues to revolve around the oil market’s immediate prospects, namely its moving into oversupply following several months of global stock draws. - Latest outlooks from OPEC, IEA, and EIA all indicate that markets should flip into oversupply in Q1-2021, with EIA forecasting it would...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

U.S. Oil Rig Count Rises As Oil Prices Slide

Drilling activity in the United States continues to pick up, according to Baker Hughes, with a 7-rig rise to the number of active drilling rigs this week, according to Baker Hughes. The total rig count is now at 563—a figure that is 253 up from this time last year. Nevertheless,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Asian Buyers Can't Get Enough Of U.S. Sweet Crude Oil

Sweet crude grades from the U.S. Gulf Coast have seen increased interest from Asian buyers in recent weeks, as many refiners in the world’s largest oil-importing region are purchasing more of the sweeter crude varieties, energy analytics firm Vortexa says. Asian refiners are looking for more crude of the sweeter...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

IEA lifts 2022 average crude oil price assumption to $79.40/bbl

LONDON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The International Energy Agency (IEA) on Tuesday upped its average Brent crude oil price assumption for 2022 to $79.40 a barrel, but predicted a rally may ease off as prices that hit a three-year high last month push up global production. The Paris-based IEA said...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Aggressive Middle East Oil Price Hikes Hint At Strong Demand In Asia

Panic-driven market narratives can play a huge role in aggravating seemingly usual situations. Take, for instance, arguably the biggest story of the past weeks. Namely, that the US and other major importers are asking OPEC+ to bring more crude into the market, even though the oil group has so far been quite meticulous in its compliance (Saudi Arabia alone exported in October almost 500,000 b/d more than before). Whilst one might surely understand the drive to decrease fuel prices or to curb runaway inflation, the subsequent utterances seemed to have fortified the feeling of an impending tightness in the markets. This feeling was also corroborated by extremely weak Dubai differentials. The usual marker of East-to-West arbitrage possibilities, the Brent-Dubai EFS, surged to multi-year highs and has trended above 5 per barrel this month, making imports of barrels from Atlantic Basin almost impossible for Asian refiners.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

EIA Sees Brent Oil Price Falling To Average $72 In 2022

Crude oil prices are set to decline next year from the current levels of around $80 a barrel as global inventories will start to build again with supply rising more than demand, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday. Brent Crude prices are set to average $72 per...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

U.S. Asks Big Oil Consuming Nations To Release Reserves

China is not the only big oil consumer the United States has asked to release oil from its reserves in a bid to rein in prices, Reuters has reported, citing unnamed sources. Earlier this week, the South China Morning Post reported that President Joe Biden had asked China's Xi Jinping to release oil from storage in a bid to put a lid on oil prices that have pushed U.S. retail fuel prices to levels that are worrying Washington.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Crypto Miners Are Worsening Kazakhstan’s Energy Crisis

Energy demand is high and supplies are low from Europe to Asia. Many countries in the European Union have enacted emergency provisions to help their most vulnerable citizens survive a winter of sky-high energy bills. China is returning to coal with a vengeance while India threatens to run out of it entirely. Supply chains are disrupted around the globe and inflation is on the rise worldwide. In Kazakhstan, the government has kept energy prices artificially low, but that has invited a new and unforeseen challenge: the rise of cryptocurrency mining is now compounding the energy crisis.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

UAE Speeds Up $20 Billion Natural Gas Projects

The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) is set to imminently award engineering and construction contracts for a major offshore natural gas field to increase gas production and exports, sources familiar with the plans told Bloomberg on Wednesday. ADNOC, which pumps nearly all the oil in the United Arab Emirates...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Oil Inches Higher After EIA Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Crude oil prices gained today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory draw of 2.1 million barrels for the week to November 12. At 433 million barrels, the authority said, crude oil inventories were 7 percent below the five-year average for this time of year. The reported...
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Demand Uncertainty Could Keep Oil From Breaking $100

Commodity analysts have been on a forecasting binge recently as oil prices climb higher amid surprisingly strong demand and unsurprisingly short supply. Most believe oil has a lot higher to go. Others have reason to doubt that. One of the “dissenters” is Citi’s Ed Morse, who earlier this week told Bloomberg that while prices will continue to rise this quarter, next year the U.S. could surprise everyone with its production growth, suggesting that we might see an end to the oil rally as more supply comes online.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

OPEC: Oil Will Be King Of The Global Energy Mix Until At Least 2045

Oil will continue to be the fuel with the single largest share of the global energy mix by 2045, meeting 28 percent of energy demand then, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Tuesday, stressing the need for investments in oil supply to meet consumption. “Oil is expected to retain its...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

