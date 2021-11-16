SF Opera Chorus Sings Ian Robertson to Retirement

SF Opera Chorus Director Ian Robertson, who retires at the end of the year, is rehearsing the company’s upcoming production of Così fan tutte, and getting ready to lead the chorus in two concerts, on Dec. 11 and 12 in the Atrium Theater of the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera....
Who cannot fall in love with a quirky album that begins with the twangy sounds of the jaw harp and quickly segues into a nonsensically explosive, mile-a minute tarantella sung in a wild Neapolitan accent by male alto Vincenzo Capezzuto? Anyone searching for deeper meaning had best look elsewhere, because on Alla Napoletana (Erato), the 17th album from 21-year-old early music ensemble L’Arpeggiata, its marvelous founder/conductor/arranger and theorbist/harpist Christina Pluhar has again indulged in her special love for the unique, colorful, and bizarre.
On the Kimmel Cultural Campus: 300 S. Broad Street. Since AVA’s last live performance in February 2020, we felt the most appropriate way to kick off our new season with a concert of exciting opera moments!. This concert will feature Act III of Verdi’s Rigoletto, Act II of Puccini’s La...
Verdi Chorus salutes return to live music with dynamic concert. The Verdi Chorus celebrates a return to live performance not with their usual themed program, but with a collection of music that founding artistic director Anne Marie Ketchum really loves — pieces that she wanted to work on and some having to do with what everyone has been through since the chorus last performed live.
This week on Open Air, KALW’s radio magazine for the Bay Area performing arts, guest host Sarah Cahill talks with playwrights Shannon Davis and Matt Kizer about An Evening of New Native Plays (Nov 23-26) at SF Playground. Also conversations about the new opera Harriet’s Spirit (Nov 13-14), with composer Marcus Shelby and librettist Roma Olvera; and about the baroque opera Dido and Aeneas (Nov 13-28), with lead singers Nikola Printz (Dido) and Efraín Solís (Aeneas). Plus, Peter Robinson asks dramaturg Philippa Kelly: What was Shakespeare thinking?
The Lang Lang International Music Foundation (LLIMF) has teamed up with The Trans Chorus of Los Angeles (TCLA) to create a video to commemorate the day of observance. LLIMF young scholar alum Carey Byron plays piano while the chorus sings “More Friends Than You Know” written by Jeff Marx and Merv Warren. Carey Byron and members of the Trans Chorus of LA are available to speak with you.
In the first act of Mozart’s Così fan tutte, the ironically named “Fiordiligi” (Flower of loyalty) is tasked with one of the toughest challenges in all of opera, the register-jumping, pyrotechnic aria, “Come scoglio!” (Like a rock). Soprano Nicole Cabell will make her role debut as Fiordiligi this November, adding another character with a bit more vocal heft to a repertoire which now counts Mimì in La bohème, the Countess in Le nozze di Figoro, and Violetta in La traviata as staples.
Some 24 years since its founding in 1997, the Taconic Opera company continues to delight Westchester’s opera lovers with beautifully produced performances of beloved classics as well as more contemporary operas. Dan Montez is the founder and General Director of Taconic Opera. Under his leadership, the company strives to promote...
Ian Robertson’s farewell performance with the San Francisco Chorus is set for Dec. 11 and 12, 2021. Robertson, who will be retiring after 35 seasons, 375 productions and more than 2,000 performances at the helm of the chorus, will lead his ensemble in performances that feature “Invitation to Love,” a newly commissioned work by composer Cava Menzies.
Weatherford College opera students invite the public to a free performance this Thursday, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m. in the Alkek Fine Arts Center. Selections for the evening include an extended scene from Mozart's "Magic Flute," arias from "The Elixir of Love" along with excerpts from Gershwin's "Porgy and Bess" and Aaron Copland's American masterpiece "The Tender Land."
Baroque music might be the classical form that comes with greatest number of clichés. It’s arch, it’s formal, its structure erases any notion or expression of emotion; it’s repetitive, it’s fussy; once you’re heard a bit, you’ve heard it all – these are the bit of baggage I carried myself whenever I would sit down at the piano and play the works of Bach, Telemann, and Handel. I knew the notes well enough, and I didn’t care; I understood the repetitions, but they were dull. Along with grey hair and wrinkles, adulthood brings maturity (one hopes), patience (sometimes), and a deeper appreciation of form and content, and the connections therein. So arrives a greater energy put toward understanding the myriad of emotional expression wrought by artful engineering; through time da capo comes to mean something more than the snazzy hat from youth now gathering dust in the hall closet. Those olives that were once so acrid are now heavenly; those anchovies once so bossy on the palate now meltingly luscious – those repetitions once so dull are now so… real, so immediate, so achingly, recognizably human – messy, even, just the way humanity, and all manner of human relating, happens to be.
The Brevard College Opera Scenes Showcase will take place on Wednesday, Dec.1, at 7:30 p.m., in the Ingram Auditorium located in Dunham Music Hall. The program will include scenes from "The Judgement of Paris" by John Eccles, an early Baroque version of the famous competition between three highly opinionated goddesses to win Paris' golden apple.
Although the translation of Mozart’s opera “Così fan tutte” as either “so do they all” or “women are like that” suggests a misogynistic stereotype of the fairer sex, the women in Michael Cavanagh’s new production of the work that premieres at San Francisco Opera on Nov. 21 are far from the fickle, passive fools the Lorenzo Da Ponte libretto would have us believe they are.
Kenosha is at the center of a national story — you’ve probably heard something about this on TV and radio, in the newspaper and all over your Facebook feed! — but for a few hours this weekend, we will also be at the center of the opera world. Carthage College...
’Tis the season when opera companies turn to family friendly programming, light of mood, rich in melodies and, if possible, a story line that captures the festive atmosphere of the holidays — children welcome. In that tradition, Los Angeles Opera unveiled a delightfully buoyant production of Gioachino Rossini’s La Cenerentola...
MARIETTA - The holiday season promises to be brighter thanks to the return of the Georgia Symphony Orchestra’s Holiday Pops concert. The GSO is hosting two performances of this beloved Marietta/Cobb holiday tradition on Dec. 4, 2021, at the Marietta Performing Arts Center. Concertgoers will enjoy a program packed with...
Peninsula Women’s Chorus (PWC), one of the SF Bay Area’s prominent and pioneering vocal ensembles, returns to live concerts for the first time in two years, with holiday concerts on Dec. 11 in St Mark’s Episcopal Church in Palo Alto and on Dec. 17 in Mission Santa Clara. The concerts...
It may be fall outside the War Memorial Opera House, but indoors it’s languid summer weather at the Wolfbridge Country Club. That’s where Così fan tutte spins out its enduring gossamer web of love, jealousy, and self-deception in the second installment of San Francisco Opera’s multi-year trilogy of Mozart’s collaborations with librettist Lorenzo Da Ponte. The Marriage of Figaro debuted in 2019. Don Giovanni is due in the summer of 2022. All three are set, in different centuries, in the same American manor house.
A glance at SFCV’s opera page makes it clear that the Bay Area is a veritable cauldron of operatic activity, with a dozen companies grand (SF Opera) and small (Pocket Opera) offering everything from Opera Parallèle’s family-friendly Harriet’s Spirit to Ars Minerva’s bawdy Messalina to timeless offerings like SF Opera’s Fidelio and Così fan tutte.
Nothing says “return of the theater” like a live show reflecting on our experiences during the extended hiatus. Anacostia Playhouse’s first live production to emerge from its company-in-residence, Theater Alliance, since the start of the pandemic runs through Nov. 14. A Chorus Within Her, the women-led choreopoem, merges a myriad of theatrical forms to tell the stories of women’s experiences throughout the pandemic.
When Wu Jinyan, a singer of the Dong ethnic group, stepped off the stage from one of her first overseas concerts she found it hard to mingle at the post-performance party. “We couldn’t speak the language and didn’t really know what was going on. But people soon gathered around. They wanted to know more about us and our singing. We became closer through song.”
Comments / 0